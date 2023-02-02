LINCOLN – The former Lincoln Memorial School in the Lonsdale Historic District, most recently used as central administration offices, is set to be converted into 26 affordable housing units, 17 of which would be located in the main building and another nine to be part of an addition at its rear.
During a Jan. 25 Planning Board meeting, representatives from Lonsdale Memorial Holdings LLC met with board members for a pre-application review to introduce the basics of what they’re looking to accomplish.
Eric Zuena, managing principal at ZDS Architecture & Interiors and listed as manager of Lonsdale Memorial Holdings, said there’s an active purchase and sale agreement in place with the town to develop the 100 percent affordable housing project. He said this is an exciting project at a building full of “incredible historic charm” that they fully intend to preserve.
The Breeze reported last September that town officials had advertised the old school for potential redevelopment.
Town Planner Joshua Berry said last week that the town is excited about the prospect of a project that would preserve local history while bringing needed housing to town.
Much of the conversation revolved around parking, which is planned to be ramped up to 35 spots for the 26 units, or just under a 1.4 ratio. That’s below the town’s requirement of two spots for every unit, said Zuena, but Lincoln’s zoning standards are a bit antiquated, said Zuena. Berry said he’s comfortable with the parking as planned.
Units range in size from 500 square feet to just over 700 square feet, and Zuena said the trend is for people in this size of a unit to have no car or one car at the most. He said they’re excited about the easy bus access here, as well as developing livable units in a beautiful community such as Lincoln, with great restaurants all around.
The brick school, which sits at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street/Route 123, was designed by architect John F. O’Malley in 1919. It was built around 1920-1922 as a memorial to World War I service members on the site of an earlier school run by the Lonsdale Company.
The town’s administrative offices vacated the building in 2021 to move to the high school campus, and the building was turned over to the town.
Representatives from the developer said they’re really trying to maintain the curb appeal of the lot, and part of that, they believe, is not developing any parking out front.
The overall masonry, brickwork, and some engravings are in wonderful condition, Zuena said, and they intend to preserve all of the current brickwork, with some column improvements and cornice work. There’s a lot of charm and architecture that they believe is worth preserving, he said.
Zuena, who is also involved in planning the redevelopment of Ann & Hope, said they believe existing fencing and landscaping is enough protection between neighbors and the parking lot.
The developer is asking the town to expedite the process through a combining of master and preliminary plans, so they can start construction this spring and finish it within 10 months from then.
