Lincoln Memorial

Lincoln Memorial School on Lonsdale Avenue is planned to be converted into affordable housing units.

LINCOLN – The former Lincoln Memorial School in the Lonsdale Historic District, most recently used as central administration offices, is set to be converted into 26 affordable housing units, 17 of which would be located in the main building and another nine to be part of an addition at its rear.

During a Jan. 25 Planning Board meeting, representatives from Lonsdale Memorial Holdings LLC met with board members for a pre-application review to introduce the basics of what they’re looking to accomplish.

