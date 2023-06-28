NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has approved a preliminary plan for a new three-unit commercial plaza to be built at the former Christiansen’s Dairy property at 1729 Smith St.
Meeting on June 20, the board voted in favor of the project proposed by Jeff Anthony Properties, a company with numerous other commercial property interests in town, and for combining the more conceptual master plan and more detailed preliminary plan.
Town Planner Brent Wiegand told The Breeze that there’s more than enough parking to accommodate the 4,182-square-foot building, as well as appropriate landscaping and fencing. Each unit covers 1,392 square feet.
The board approved the plan with the condition that the developer “spice up” the exterior, said Wiegand, including adding a rock facade and other improvements instead of straight clapboard. A planned dormer will also be required to be functional to allow natural light inside.
There are no tenants secured as of yet, said Wiegand.
All other matters on the June 20 were continued to a later date, at least some to be considered at a July 12 meeting.
The board at the July 12 meeting will also hear a proposal for the temporary expansion of Excel Academy at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave., which was previously allowed to open as a grandfathered and pre-existing non-conforming use in the former St. Patrick School. The school wants to add four additional modular classrooms in the parking lot, said Wiegand, and they’re seeking an advisory recommendation to the Town Council for a zone change with special exceptions.
The zoning of the property will remain institutional, with a request for special exceptions for charter school use as well as exceptions for an 8-foot side yard setback, 40 percent lot coverage, design specifications, maintaining non-conforming parking location and parking lot buffer. The added temporary classrooms will eliminate two parking spots. School leaders will also need relief on design specifications, as the temporary classrooms will be covered in vinyl instead of the required brick, clapboard or shingle, said Wiegand.
He said school officials have discussed that the rapidly expanding school will likely need to expand into a larger building within five or 10 years, but this is the solution for growth right now.
The board on July 12 will also consider a plan for expansion at St. Mary’s Home for Children, 420 Fruit Hill Ave., where staff are planning to add a dorm building for a youth assisted living facility. They do not need zoning relief, said Wiegand, but the plan for the substantial building does need planning review. There will be no kitchens in the units, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.