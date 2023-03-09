CUMBERLAND – Representatives from Blackstone Valley Prep High School will go before the Zoning Board of Review tonight, March 9, appealing the Planning Board’s previous denial of their school expansion and addition of a parking lot off Broad Street.
Last Nov. 30, the Planning Board denied the school expansion at 65 Macondray St. and 5 Jones St., basing their decision largely on traffic concerns and resulting neighborhood impacts.
Extensive evidence will be presented during Board of Appeal deliberations, which are expected to last two nights.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens previously told The Breeze he believes the town made a “sound decision based on a thorough, exhaustive review.”
That review took many months and concluded with a unanimous denial by the Planning Board, with few or no board comments of support for the expansion during any meeting.
The appeal is largely based on BVP representatives’ stance that board members made determinations based on personal opinions and observations about conditions that couldn’t be blamed on school staff or families.
The appeal claims that the decision was “clearly in error and not otherwise supported by the weight of the evidence presented by the applicant.” It states that evidence does not support the town’s ultimate conclusions on traffic impacts.
They make the case that the existing use of the property and proposed expansion is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and future land use map, but officials chose only to cite the economic development element of the comprehensive plan and the claimed adverse impact the expansion would have on local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.