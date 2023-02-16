CUMBERLAND – Town officials are updating regulations to better preserve features of the local landscape, said Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens.
A number of items within the town’s landscape ordinance and subdivision and land development regulations are very vague, he said, including pertaining to parking lots, off-street parking, and specificity on shade trees and their impact on the environment. The ordinance hasn’t been updated since 2005.
“The goal is to strengthen and clarify enforceable landscape and design standards,” said Stevens.
The town is finalizing amendments in consultation with four landscape architects, focusing on landscaping best practices, descriptions and models from other places as they seek to “strengthen some of the vagueness,” he added.
Working with Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore and Planner Glenn Modica, Stevens said they’re also looking at the town’s zoning ordinance in its entirety for updates so it’s consistent with laws passed by the General Assembly since the last rewrite in 2009.
The changes are based on their own experiences seeing people come in to apply for a variance that doesn’t make a lot of sense, he said, with standards too conservative.
Specific areas that come up more as policy issues of the moment, as things change, include accessory dwelling units on homes, he said.
The zoning ordinance has not been comprehensively updated since 2009. Officials have reviewed the entire ordinance with the goal of having it be consistent with state statutes that have been enacted and court decisions that have been issued since then, and also reflect best practice terms, methods, definitions and standards which have come into being in the past 14 years.
The Planning Department is finalizing a comprehensive list of policy-neutral edits for the Planning Board and Town Council to consider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.