PAWTUCKET – The end of the line for the historic Read-Ott House in the Quality Hill neighborhood now appears inevitable, after the city received a demolition permit application from its owner on Feb. 10.
Per city ordinance, the owner, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, now faces a six-month period before the demolition permit can be issued for the historic property.
City officials have not been active in attempting to save the old mansion, while preservationists have become increasingly pessimistic in recent months about saving it.
The owners have said nothing publicly about their intentions, but are widely believed to want the adjoining property for a new parking lot. They previously told a municipal court judge that they were raising funds to tear it down.
Listed in the Quality Hill Historic District as the 1842 Read-Ott House, the 6,000-square-foot mansion is a Greek Italianate house that was given a full third story and a wealth of Georgian Revival details in the early 20th century. W.G. Sheldon was the architect on the remodeling at the time, designing the most prominent added detail, the two-story, balustraded front portico.
The structure was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
