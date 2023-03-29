Read-Ott
Buy Now

The Read-Ott House in Pawtucket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – A group of Quality Hill residents is coalescing around a mission of saving the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St., saying losing it would be a significant loss to their neighborhood.

The Historic District Commission, which has the power to delay demolition of the old mansion, continued the case to next month during deliberations last Thursday, March 23, to allow representatives from the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, which owns the historic property next door, to bring a full application to the board. The application brought last week was deemed incomplete by the HDC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.