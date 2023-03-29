PAWTUCKET – A group of Quality Hill residents is coalescing around a mission of saving the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St., saying losing it would be a significant loss to their neighborhood.
The Historic District Commission, which has the power to delay demolition of the old mansion, continued the case to next month during deliberations last Thursday, March 23, to allow representatives from the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, which owns the historic property next door, to bring a full application to the board. The application brought last week was deemed incomplete by the HDC.
Members encouraged church representatives to explore alternatives to the demolition of the home such as moving it, selling it, or at least stabilizing it, said member David Sisson, a preservationist and architect with a home nearby who previously represented a potential buyer of the property.
Points made on behalf of the church included claims that they don’t have the money to maintain or rehabilitate the old mansion, and also don’t want to sell the home because they don’t want another owner sharing the site.
Consuelo Sherba, owner of an Arlington Street home abutting the property, said she would be directly impacted by the loss of the mansion, and has been organizing neighbors to seek preservation of it along with the HDC.
On the church’s application for a demolition permit, she noted that the commission found that it was deemed incomplete because they didn’t specify what they intend to do with the space remaining after it is removed.
Sherba said she was happy to see commission members express strong interest in doing everything possible to preserve the building, including delaying demolition for up to six months in hopes of finding a buyer or alternate use, as is within their purview.
Peter Microulis, the church representative to speak last week, indicated that church leaders have no interest in selling the Read-Ott House.
Church leaders are taking exception to suggestions that they’ve been guilty of “demolition by neglect,” or letting the Read-Ott House get to such a deteriorated point where it isn’t feasible to restore it.
Microulis indicated that the church has been considering what to do with the abutting property and how to use it for some two decades, but that the cost of maintaining it is at nearly $1 million.
Having someone else living on their property, which encompasses both the church building and Read-Ott House, would be a “counter-productive” scenario, according to Microulis.
Several advocates, including Lori Urso of the Old Slater Mill Association and Valerie Talmage of Preserve Rhode Island, offered testimony on why the property should be preserved. In addition to Sherba, seven other homeowners also delivered comments urging preservation.
Sherba said the community needs to be proactive in publicizing their plight in hopes of attracting intelligent, very creative solutions “to saving this building and our neighborhood.”
Barbara Zdravesky, president of the Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket, said she too was happy to see the commission recognizing the value of the house and stating that options should be considered. She said it was good to hear them focus on their responsibility under city ordinances to help the church in every way possible find a solution, but she isn’t optimistic that the church will seek another action and knows that the HDC ultimately can’t stop its leaders from demolition if that’s what they desire.
HDC members and neighbors repeatedly stated last week how the church has failed in its responsibility to maintain the property.
Asked what they plan to do with the land once the home is down, Microulis said the immediate plan is open grassy space, and they’re working on other ideas that they’re not ready to share. He said they’re not planning a parking lot.
Neighbors emphasized that the existing lot is very underutilized except for when the church is hosting the annual Greek Festival, which everyone agreed is a great event for the area.
“They view themselves as an important entity in the neighborhood, and they most definitely are, but they are apparently disregarding what the Read-Ott House contributes to the neighborhood and to the city,” said Zdravesky. “I was however encouraged by the HDC’s discussion, and their understanding of their charge, per the city ordinances. They are frustrated that their authority is limited, but will do all that they can.”
Zdravesky compared this situation to that of the Hose Company Number 6 a few years ago, the notable difference being that she felt the HDC at that time did very little to encourage the Hose Company’s owners to find another solution, but this time are doing just that.
She said it’s refreshing to see some new members on the HDC who bring a lot of expertise to the discussion.
Listed in the Quality Hill Historic District as the 1842 Read-Ott House, the Greek Italianate structure was given a full third story and a wealth of Georgian Revival details in the early 20th century. W.G. Sheldon was the architect on the remodeling at the time, designing the two-story, balustraded front portico.
The mansion near the gateway to the Quality Hill neighborhood was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
