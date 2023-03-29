NORTH PROVIDENCE – Members of the North Providence School Building Committee and representatives from LeftField Project Management will meet to plan three new elementary schools and the expansion of North Providence High School.
The School Department hired LeftField a few months ago, and representatives from the company will meet with district representatives this Thursday, March 30.
LeftField Senior Project Manager Chris Spiegel will help give a project overview, and the committee will vote on having the company contract with an attorney for a feasibility study. Members will also review, discuss and act on paying StudioJAED for design services of Centredale, Greystone and Whelan schools, and they’ll also review and discuss a potential LeftField project website where all local school upgrade updates would be posted.
Supt. Joseph Goho said this week that bids have been out for architectural services, engineering and construction of the administrative office addition at NPHS, as well as architectural/engineering work for the new elementary schools, and results of that process are expected to be presented Thursday.
The Breeze reported on Feb. 1 that three new elementary schools in town are expected to be complete by September 2026.
The $125 million plan calls for the three new facilities to be built at once, bringing cost savings due to economies of scale, but adding some complexities in an expedited process.
A new athletic support and administrative office facility behind North Providence High School, allowing the current administrative building in Centredale to be demolished to make way for business parking, is planned to be ready by July of next year.
Other upgrades are also being made to the high school and middle schools, including a new auditorium at the high school.
Officials project a minimum reimbursement from the state on the project of 60 percent, with bonuses expected to push that up to 80 percent.
With new elementary schools previously built, these additional schools would give North Providence modernized facilities for many years to come.
