PAWTUCKET – As she voted no to keeping the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts independent from a new unified high school last week, School Committee member Kim Grant said officials should think long and hard about the school’s future.
Grant was the only no vote, outvoted 4-1, saying she felt it was too early in the process to decide whether JMW should be combined with a new unified high school at the McCoy Stadium site or kept in its current complex with Jenks Middle School. An architect could still provide so many good options as they evaluate the district’s needs going forward, she told colleagues.
Grant questioned whether having JMW housed with Jenks really makes it an independent high school, as advocated by students and staff in arguing against combining it with the unified high school.
Options could include creating its own separate wing at the combined high school with Shea High and Tolman High, she said, and there are just too many options to look into before making this decision.
“If are going to keep JMW independent, the answer isn’t to keep them here at Jenks,” Grant said, noting that the unified high school is still five or six years away from opening.
Grant said there could be all new people in the school board seats by the time the school opens who could decide to go in a completely different direction.
Ultimately, the committee voted on Valentine’s Day to keep JMW independent of the unified high school. Member Jay Charbonneau made the motion, seconded by Erin Dube, saying there’s plenty of conversation that should have been had about combining all three, but for whatever reason, it didn’t happen. He said it wasn’t fair to keep the JMW community in limbo for more than a year.
At the end of the day, said Charbonneau, the entire marketing campaign around the unified high school bond question was about combining only Shea and Tolman, and coming back after the fact to say that all three are going to merged “isn’t something I would entertain.”
Dube said she believes in the value of an independent arts high school, but said she also believes moving forward that the district can be intentional in its design of the new high school by creating arts spaces and treating the “vibrant arts communities” at Tolman and Shea the way they deserve. She said it’s important that the new high school have spaces showing that the arts are also valued there.
Longtime community organizer Maggi Rogers, a lifelong city resident, educator and public school advocate who said she knew Jackie Walsh as a lovely woman, had urged the committee to go the other direction in merging all three schools.
During divisive times, said Rogers, she’s concerned about how this conversation has gone, particularly things she’s heard from JMW advocates such as that their programs would suffer and their environment be lost.
As the adults in the room, she said, she believes school leaders need to keep the message focused on Pawtucket being one unified community that could be enriched even more by bringing everyone together. She said it’s wrong to preach diversity and then practice segregation in programs.
Rogers noted the irony of JMW students and teachers highlighting the warm and welcoming environment at a school that requires people to audition to be accepted. Artistic abilities and programs don’t make them different from high school students anywhere else, she added.
On students urging school officials not to close their school because they’re the future leaders, she said the hidden message is that others are followers, and if you are the leader, you need to “rub elbows” with followers.
Rogers said there’s a common theme when limited resources are not shared equally that those with the lion’s share of those resources make it look like they’re being vilified or attacked when it’s only justice that others seek.
She concluded her comments by presenting three copies of the book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.” Pawtucket has a “storied and troubled history” of trying to integrate schools, she said, and her hope is for greater unity and that all three copies of this book will one day be available in one school library.
Jane Christiansen, a junior music major at JMW, reiterated students’ desire to keep the school independent. She thanked officials for what’s been a unique and valuable educational opportunity already provided to them, as well as the civics lessons of the past year and a half of deliberations.
Christiansen mentioned that some 800 people signed the petition to keep the school as is, saying this is all about love of the school and appreciation for those who created it. This is about advocating for future students who are too young now to know what they’ll have, she said, and has nothing to do with selfish motives.
