WOONSOCKET – A trustee of the Oak Hill Cemetery says there was zero truth behind claims in a letter to the editor last week that the burial grounds on Rathbun Street are rundown and in need of a lot of work.
“Why Mr. (Matthew) Roy chooses to mislead, dis and misinform in so much of last week’s ‘Letter to the editor,’ I, for one, can’t say for sure,” said Elizabeth Vangel, who told The Breeze her own parents are buried here.
The cemetery is full of local history, said Vangel, and is treated with the respect and investment it deserves. She said she understands the passion of certain volunteer groups, but the cemetery’s trustees here believe that full professional care and landscaping should be maintained, similar to how a Mount Auburn Cemetery or Swan Point are cared for. She said she is in no way embarrassed at the condition of the cemetery.
What some people don’t seem to understand, she said, is that this was a forest here when the cemetery was designed, and the founders wanted to be buried around nature. Some find reforesting efforts to be unnerving, she said, but Audubon birdwatchers and others are in love with the place.
Vangel said an in-depth 500-page book on the history of the cemetery is set to be released soon.
More than 500 hours of work and enhancements to the grounds and gravestones were done in 2021 alone, said Vangel, including a professional tree crew, and all of that work is documented and an archive of photos and videos maintained.
“For the record, there’s an annual clean-up of leaves throughout the site,” she said, with a target date of completion before Memorial Day. This is no inexpensive task “amid a nature-scape of nearly 17 acres,” she said, especially within a site layout where vintage oak trees are considered, to quote one of the founders, “its majestic crown.”
Oak Hill Cemetery was designed in 1856 as an American version of forest cemetery by Woonsocket textiler Edward Harris, who donated the land for the private cemetery, she said. It soon became known as the “beautiful sepulcher of the dead,” complete with neoclassical monuments and flourishes.
As with many entities, the scope of immediate work is limited to available funds, she said, which presents constant challenges.
“There’s way more work to be done,” she said, “but we are committed to ongoing projects, from a major reforestation of the grounds and recovery of heisted stonework to an in-depth written-visual history of Oak Hill and its 19th-century buried.”
Vangel said she encourages Roy and anyone else to “clean up any fake news act” and she welcomes them to do their fair share and financially support Oak Hill in the manner it deserves “so more improvements can instantly happen as the site continues its confident hope to transform into a national landmark.”
Among the many items taken for the cemetery’s outdoor artifact collection is a World War I monument to the employees of Woonsocket’s Alice Mill who served in the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.