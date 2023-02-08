Rivera with her furry friend
Mayor Maria Rivera with her new dog Liberty Justice Rivera.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CENTRAL FALLS – Mayor Maria Rivera says Central Falls has come a long way, getting through the worst of COVID and finding a way back to a level of normalcy. She tells The Breeze her administration is ready to move on to bigger and better things and continue the forward momentum in 2023.

A primary area of focus is to develop more affordable housing, including identifying more funding sources to get it done, said Rivera. This has been a focus of her administration from the start, she said, including hosting a housing summit in the spring of 2021 and identifying properties to be purchased, and she said it’s still a huge need. Multiple housing projects are in ongoing construction, she said, and there are two more projects planned by ONE Neighborhood Builders near City Hall.

