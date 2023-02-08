CENTRAL FALLS – Mayor Maria Rivera says Central Falls has come a long way, getting through the worst of COVID and finding a way back to a level of normalcy. She tells The Breeze her administration is ready to move on to bigger and better things and continue the forward momentum in 2023.
A primary area of focus is to develop more affordable housing, including identifying more funding sources to get it done, said Rivera. This has been a focus of her administration from the start, she said, including hosting a housing summit in the spring of 2021 and identifying properties to be purchased, and she said it’s still a huge need. Multiple housing projects are in ongoing construction, she said, and there are two more projects planned by ONE Neighborhood Builders near City Hall.
The redevelopment of the former Osram-Sylvania property will also be significant for the city’s future, Rivera said.
Congressman David Cicilline announced in December that a federal spending package included $2.6 million to meet economic and housing needs in Central Falls by repurposing the Osram-Sylvania industrial property on Broad Street into a mix of affordable and market-rate housing units above ground-level commercial spaces.
The city reached an agreement with the private owner to acquire two acres of the property, where new housing and commercial space would be developed alongside the new distribution center planned next door.
The property presents a unique opportunity, said Rivera, potentially adding to the tax base in a city without a lot of available space and helping to address the lack of affordable housing all at once. Central Falls doesn’t have a lot of doctors and attorneys, she said, and she expects those types of businesses to be part of this project.
Being a hands-on mayor, Rivera said she likes to see things done quickly and finds it hard to wait, but many of the best projects for the community take time.
“Central Falls has come a long way,” she said, adding that she’s always pushing for things to happen sooner rather than later.
One of those properties that’s stagnated is the site of the city’s largest mill fire in history in March of 2020, the 12-acre former Paramount Card site in an area bordered by Pine Street, Lonsdale Avenue, and Rand Street that’s still tied up in legal proceedings. That site, about 30 percent of which is in Central Falls and the rest in Pawtucket, represents one of her biggest concerns, said Rivera, even as it remains covered in rubble and an unproductive eyesore.
There are a lot of exciting opportunities in the area of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station, she said, and the city will be looking to take advantage of this new transit resource.
The second primary goal for Rivera in 2023 is development of a new community center in the DeNevers Building at 702 Broad St. This is a project a decade in the making, she said, and it’s needed more than ever after the tumultuous events of the past three years. An architect is in place and a project manager will be hired soon, she said, and officials are planning to meet with all stakeholders, from nonprofits and mental health advocates to those who work in substance abuse and domestic violence, to talk about how they’ll partner together to provide the best services to the community. The hope is to start construction this year.
The first floor of the community center is planned to be for wellness services, while the second and third floor will be dedicated to local youth with spaces for programming and for them to use, with conversations between an after-school coordinator and staff at various city schools to talk about what programs will be available here. Rivera as of now is pushing for a food pantry in the basement level of the property.
The community this year will also see progress toward building new schools, with construction of a new school for pre-k to grade 8, a new high school, and renovation of all other schools except two that will close.
Rivera also plans to have the city focus resources into its sidewalks in 2023, as well as other efforts on quality of life, said Rivera. New basketball and baseball fields have been completed, and new tennis courts are expected to be done by June.
Central Falls still isn’t exactly where it wants to be on COVID, said Rivera, and is still emphasizing the importance of access to testing.
The city’s business landscape fared better than many, said Rivera, with few storefronts empty today and La Casona and El Paso among the restaurant success stories. There are still plenty of challenges, she said, and the city, aided by its workforce development coordinator, will continue to deliver the resources to overcome them.
The mayor said she’s particularly looking forward to her annual events for young women during Women’s History Month in March. She said this year’s event will include an overnight leadership retreat where 20 participants get to see state government in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.