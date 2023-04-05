PAWTUCKET – Rail and door replacements are coming to Shea High School and Jenks Junior High School as part of a life safety improvement project.
Slater Middle School is also in consideration for the improvements, but approval has been tabled until the Pawtucket School Committee’s facilities subcommittee meets again.
School Committee member Joanne Bonollo confirmed that Tower Construction and Maron Construction will be involved in the improvements, which includes fixing handrails and shoring up loose doors to enhance safety in the schools.
“We’ve been making safety improvements all along including fire suppression systems and putting in more secure doors to make sure they can (be used) with swipe cards for more security,” Bonollo said.
She confirmed that the door and rail work will begin in September. In addition to these improvements, the subcommittee last week discussed several other upcoming improvement projects, including construction of ADA restrooms at Tolman High School, Curtis Elementary School, Varieur Elementary School, and Curvin-McCabe Elementary School.
“The bathrooms will have changing tables, a lift for handicapped students, privacy curtains, and there will be cabinets on walls to store changes of clothes, incidentals, or anything needed,” Bonollo said.
School board member Kim Grant previously questioned why more investments weren’t being made into accommodations for disabled students, which is now being addressed.
According to Bonollo, designs for the restrooms have been made and will be submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Education for approval. Once approved, LLB Architects will work on the design.
“We also reviewed and voted on architectural services for the unified high school and they will be submitted to RIDE for approval,” she said.
During stage two for the architectural services of the unified high school, Bonollo said submissions will be given to RIDE by Jonathan Levi Associates and DLR Group. “They will be doing the drawings and will make determinations of what costs will be, going back and forth on what does or doesn’t belong,” Bonollo said.
Prior to that submission, Bonollo said they will meet with stakeholders, community, parents, School Committee, local government and staff to determine what the community vision is. They will then present a plan within budget.
Bonollo anticipates stage two for the unified high school to be finished by September and to be voted on and approved by RIDE by December 2023.
During last Thursday’s work session, school board members voted to approve a new accessible playground at Curvin-McCabe Elementary School. The new playground, previously reported on by The Breeze, is expected to be complete by August.
