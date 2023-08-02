Tower

The tower design for the new unified high school in Pawtucket was submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Education for approval.

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee voted last Thursday, July 27, to submit their stage two proposal for the development of the new unified high school to the Rhode Island Department of Education for approval.

Once the stage two proposal is approved by RIDE, the school board can proceed with stage three. The committee’s decision to go for a September submission of their proposal was the subject of a long discussion at Jenks Middle School.

