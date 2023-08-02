PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee voted last Thursday, July 27, to submit their stage two proposal for the development of the new unified high school to the Rhode Island Department of Education for approval.
Once the stage two proposal is approved by RIDE, the school board can proceed with stage three. The committee’s decision to go for a September submission of their proposal was the subject of a long discussion at Jenks Middle School.
The idea to postpone the submission to February was considered given that some committee members hadn’t yet seen the designs for the new school, but the idea was ultimately rejected by members who don’t want to delay the plans any longer.
Delaying to February would conceivably have given more time to figure out if a proposal to save McCoy Stadium, where the unified high school would go, is feasible.
The meeting also had architects on hand to showcase the three designs for the unified school. Committee members ultimately went with a tower concept aiming to highlight local towers such as the ones downtown. The aim of the designs was to improve the student experience while emphasizing inclusion and special education.
If RIDE approves of stage 2, the committee can move on to stage 3. If not approved, the committee will have to make the necessary changes and resubmit the proposal again.
“In stage 3, we will have to do a request for proposals for an architect and construction management firm as well as request a proposal for an owner’s project manager,” said school board member Joanne Bonollo.
Right now, the city is working with Colliers Engineering, but according to Bonollo, they still have to go out to bid with any new project, which will give other companies the opportunity to bid.
The district will also need to get site control of the McCoy Stadium property, which is currently owned by the city of Pawtucket.
“What they have done over the years every time a new building is opened, they turn over site control to the care of the school district,” Bonollo said.
“There’s a resolution that the attorneys for the Pawtucket School District and the city are working on which gets submitted to the City Council and the mayor for review and they turn over site control so we can begin actually working on the property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.