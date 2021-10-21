CUMBERLAND – The Hayden Art Gallery at the Cumberland Public Library is re-opening, and Terry Kole, of Warwick, will be exhibiting matted, framed children’s book illustrations during October.
The exhibit will included pieces created with acrylics on watercolor paper and highlight images of children, animals, and insects. The exhibit will be accessible whenever the library is open.
Kole is an illustrator and art teacher and an artist-for-hire who sees it as her job to make the author’s vision come to life. She takes care to listen and explore whatever great idea the author has and then does her best to design imagery capturing that author’s vision while adding her own creativity. She does her children’s book illustrations “old school,” using acrylics on watercolor paper in order to see the texture as well as the paintbrush strokes.
Kole has recently transitioned to digital art, and is currently mastering her style in ProCreate on her iPad Pro.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org. Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit may also contact Coutu.
