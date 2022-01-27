WOONSOCKET – This year has been bustling with activity at the Museum of Work and Culture, both in-person and virtually.
“We’ve done a lot of Zoom and virtual programming. We’ve been staying very active, and have had very good attendance numbers,” said Museum Director Anne Conway.
On Jan. 20, State Reps. Steve Lima and Robert Phillips (Rep. Steve Casey was unable to attend) presented Conway with a $9,000 legislative grant toward their new exhibit, “Flowing Through Time: Nature, Industry, and Communities of the Blackstone River.” The multimedia permanent exhibit will highlight the thematic development of the Blackstone Valley over the centuries, allowing visitors to choose their own path and discover how ecosystems, work, and populations have changed over time.
The exhibition will begin with a land acknowledgement to be printed on one of the walls. At the end of the exhibit, visitors will be able to scan a QR code with more information to take home with them.
The project is set to be completed by October, in time for the museum’s 25th anniversary.
“We’re very grateful for this support,” Conway said.
The museum is open to all school and public groups, and welcomes visitors from everywhere. Conway said that though there has been a decrease in visitors since the pandemic’s outbreak, “which is to be expected,” the museum is “an extremely safe and clean place, (and) we sanitize all surfaces regularly.”
Rachael Guadagni, family and youth education coordinator, has been busy engaging with schools for virtual and in-person tours. She said she’s particularly excited about Woonsocket Pride, a program for every 5th-grader in Woonsocket. By the end of February, all students will have visited the museum and completed an art project themed around what makes them proud to be from Woonsocket. Their art is then displayed in the museum, on view for visitors to see.
“We’ve done quite a bit of work to transition what we offer physically to virtually as well,” Guadagni said. They have been giving many tours in each medium, according to Conway and Guadagni, and can tailor their programming to an educator’s lesson plans.
There are resources available for parents and educators at RIHS.org, as well as a calendar of public events.
For adult visitors, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” is the museum’s most recent temporary exhibit, on loan from the Smithsonian. Events and discussions related to that exhibit may also be found online. “Hollywood comes to Woonsocket” will also be landing this year, featuring Vaudeville, French-Canadian touring acts, and successful Woonsocket performers.
