A blank canvas
Electric utility boxes such as this one outside of Apothica Cafe in Cumberland could be turned into pieces of art.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – An idea percolating in Town Hall would see Cumberland follow the lead of other communities and add public art to those silver electric boxes residents see at various intersections.

Mayor Jeff Mutter and his team are in discussions with artist Angie Gonzalez, who completed artwork at the new bus stop at Central Falls Landing near the Cumberland town line and other area sites, about the possibility of bringing art to the Diamond Hill Park stage, something he said his administration would bring to the Town Council first.

