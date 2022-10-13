CUMBERLAND – An idea percolating in Town Hall would see Cumberland follow the lead of other communities and add public art to those silver electric boxes residents see at various intersections.
Mayor Jeff Mutter and his team are in discussions with artist Angie Gonzalez, who completed artwork at the new bus stop at Central Falls Landing near the Cumberland town line and other area sites, about the possibility of bringing art to the Diamond Hill Park stage, something he said his administration would bring to the Town Council first.
The park stage has typically been a blank canvas other than occasional crude graffiti.
Asked whether he would ever consider a paintbox program similar to the one employed by Pawtucket, where artists apply to add their work to the electric boxes along sidewalks, transforming them into brightly colored attractions, Mutter said it’s something they’d love to do.
Owners of Apothica Café, at Broad and Dexter Streets near Ann & Hope, have been thinking for a while about painting the box outside their front door, and Mutter said he would love to see the program grow from there.
“I’m all in favor of that,” he said, adding that the town would need approval from the state. “I’m all in on that.”
In Pawtucket, as reported by The Breeze last week, another installment in the Pawtucket Paintbox Program was recently completed with a newly-painted utility box at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Weeden Street.
That city, which in 2014 followed the lead of Providence on adding public art to the utility boxes, has seen dozens of paintboxes completed since, including recent ones near the Garden Street overpass and at the corner of Main Street and Pine Street. Those were the last ones to be done in 2022, but the city plans to revive the program again in 2023, according to Diana Figueroa of the Planning and Redevelopment Department.
The Pawtucket Paintbox Project, organized by the Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture, is intended to recognize and celebrate local artists. Artists are asked to paint city utility boxes with original designs. Once professionally painted, these utility boxes in various neighborhoods contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of the urban streetscape and deter graffiti.
Artists must live in or have permanent office or studio space in Rhode Island, must be 18 or older, and they must submit up to three designs for consideration. Selections are made by the members of the Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture.
Funded through a community block grant, participating artists may receive a $300 stipend for the cost of all materials required to complete and protect their artwork.
In Cumberland, said Mutter, the idea would be to complete boxes one at a time to avoid concerns about appropriateness, but he said the idea would be to allow artistic creativity.
“I don’t think it should be just straight vanilla,” said the mayor, but he noted that he wouldn’t be the ultimate decider on such a program.
By doing it one at a time, he said, residents would be able to see what the art looks like and get comfortable with it.
Paintboxes have become increasingly popular across the country, with utility boxes in some communities made to fit into the existing landscape. Mutter said he would want to see a bit more freedom if Cumberland goes in this direction, letting artists do what they do best and express themselves.
