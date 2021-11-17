PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Cultural Heritage Center and the Puerto Rican Institute for Arts and Advocacy Inc. have opened their new location in Hope Artiste Village, with hopes of bringing communities together and learning about cultures around the world.
Lydia Perez, the CEO and founder of the PRIAA, spearheaded the opening of the new venue with the Rhode Island Cultural Heritage Center.
Perez said she is dedicated to making PRIAA an organization that promotes and facilitates civic and cultural awareness of Latino and Puerto Rican culture. While PRIAA’s mission is to advocate for the Puerto Rican community as well as others in the Latino community, Perez stated that she welcomes all cultures to her events and the space.
“PRIAA strives to extend our culture to other Latino nationalities, as well as other nationalities, as an integral part of our own culture, in particular the Caribbean culture,” Perez said. “Creating from our culture is a cornerstone of communication among our population which lets us feel identified and proud of our cultural values and morals.”
Perez said she is a specialist in Latino heritage and culture. She said she shows this through performances, worship events, visual art, literature, crafts, and art. The grand opening of the new location was a three-day celebration that Perez said brought many people together and included many aspects from performing arts and celebrations in Latino culture.
“It was like a party; we had dancing, music, and food. It was amazing,” Perez said. “People from other stores in the village came down to the store and people were peeking through the door and out their windows. The whole hallway was filled with people seeing what was going on.”
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Perez moved to Warwick 33 years ago where she established PRIAA’s main office in 1994. Because of her love for her culture and wanting to share it with others and unite those with the same culture, Perez said that one of the main goals for the three-day celebration was to show those who cannot go to Puerto Rico what it is like.
“You know, some people can’t go to Puerto Rico so we brought Puerto Rico to them,” Perez said. “We showed them what it means to be Puerto Rican.”
With PRIAA, Perez is working with Rhode Island agencies, universities, schools, museums, churches and existing ethnic organizations to spread awareness about the Puerto Rican culture. She will be hosting events that inform others on the Puerto Rican culture, such as drumming, dancing, and woodworking lessons. These events will be held in the Hope Artiste Village, Suite 2228, and Perez said anyone of any culture is welcome to come.
