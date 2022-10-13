I don’t often give my opinions on local matters, for obvious reasons as a journalist, but I’ll occasionally make an exception to talk about the importance of local journalism or bring up something everyone should get behind (like not littering!).

This week’s no-brainer (who knows, maybe I’ll make this a regular thing) is public art. It’s interesting, beautiful, creates a unique sense of place in the communities where it’s found, and generally discourages graffiti and the feeling of neglect or not caring that leads vandals to believe everything is their canvas.

