CENTRAL FALLS – A Central Falls Housing Court judge granted city officials’ motion last week to place a dilapidated old yellow house at 767-771 Lonsdale Ave. into receivership.
The Breeze reported in early March that officials were preparing to take escalating measures against the property owner after years of trying to get the property improved or cleaned up.
Going back to 2017, the home on a nearly 8,000-square-foot lot across from the International Meat Market has received several violations, including exterior ones for such infractions as overgrown grass and unregistered vehicles, improper gas ventilation, which was corrected, and a notice of vacancy/no reply.
Officials designated the building owned by the estate of Roger Garant as vacant and abandoned last summer, which allows the city to tax the property at an additional 10 percent of its total value annually. The home is part of the city’s ongoing Nuisance Property Task Force list for vacant properties.
In their petition for the appointment of a temporary receiver to spur action, local officials said Garant has failed to maintain and repair the property, and the abandonment of it has created a health and safety issue for the public. It states that the owner has had ample opportunity to correct hazardous conditions, and that the property is no longer habitable.
The receivership process, previously described by City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk as the “heaviest hammer” in the toolbox available to the Central Falls Nuisance Task Force and officials, allows a receiver to come in and clear the title to auction off the property.
What’s unique about the program in Central Falls, he told The Breeze in early March, is that they don’t just auction off the property and hope for the best, but hold the buyer accountable as a true way to promote redevelopment of troublesome properties, including with affordable housing.
