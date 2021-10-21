CUMBERLAND – Free tickets of the Heritage Ballet of Lincoln’s a “Nutcracker” story time at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, will be available in the Children’s Room starting on Monday, Oct. 25.
The program, for children ages 4-12 and their families, will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at the library. Children will listen to the story about “The Nutcracker” as dancers from Heritage Ballet bring the characters to life by performing an excerpt from the ballet to go along with the story. Children will also have the chance to try some ballet steps with the dancers.
All attendees under the age of 2 must wear a face mask.
Call the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3.
