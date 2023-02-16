LINCOLN – A $100,000 Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank grant, part of $2.5 million in awards statewide, will help the town avoid having to dig up School Street after it is repaved next year.
The $100,000 grant will go toward a $750,000 project to replace 3,200 feet of asbestos-cement water main system within School Street, which, as stated in an application from the town, is an essential roadway in which the Albion Fire Station, Albion Post Office, Albion Park, and the Albion Youth Center are located.
School Street is a state road and scheduled for reconstruction by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation in 2024. Without the water line replacement, there would be a significant risk of water breaks coming down the road and digging up a new roadway, states the town grant application requested and obtained by The Breeze.
The grant allows the project to be incorporated into the state’s project.
The project is in alignment with the state’s goals to support youth programming and projects of public good, with 40 percent of Lincoln’s affordable housing located within 1.5 miles of School Street.
The roadway provides critical east-west connectivity within the town, states the grant application, as well as with neighboring Cumberland. The project will “ripen the area for redevelopment,” states the town’s grant application.
The Breeze recently reported on Lincoln’s massive water pipe problem, which town officials say they plan to attack in a coordinated way over the coming years. Grant funding will be an important piece of the puzzle, they say.
The town is providing a 25 percent match for this project, or $187,000, paid for from its American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the Town Council, according to Town Administrator Phil Gould.
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank grants are targeted for completion of actionable, impactful projects identified through a request for proposals process.
“We’re pleased to award $2.5 in Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program funding to Pawtucket, East Providence, North Providence, East Greenwich, Lincoln, and Cranston,” said Jeff Diehl, executive director and CEO of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “From upgrading sewer and stormwater infrastructure around affordable housing developments, to building a new riverwalk, to athletic field improvements, to Main Street revitalization, these grants will help our municipal partners implement infrastructure solutions that improve quality of life and spark economic development.”
