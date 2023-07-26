PAWTUCKET – The home of baseball’s longest game seems to be having an equally epic final inning.
Billionaire Stefan Soloviev and his team of experts toured McCoy Stadium last Thursday, July 20, getting a firsthand look at the boarded-up facility.
That tour, said Dylan Zelazo, chief of staff to Mayor Donald Grebien, was “very encouraging,” and officials are interested and excited about the potential of doing something here. Soloviev will now take the information he’s gathered and come up with a proposal for how he intends to bring baseball back to Pawtucket.
The building has a number of challenges to it, said Zelazo, and Soloviev’s engineering experts had a look at what they could see. Soloviev will also be sending some additional experts in the next week or so to inspect it further, he said. The interested developer has the 2016 study that at the time evaluated McCoy for a rehabilitation project and to retain the Pawtucket Red Sox, said Zelazo, and seems to have a genuine interest in bringing another baseball team to the city.
Officials had an honest conversation with Soloviev about the city being pretty far along the process of converting the site into a new unified high school, Zelazo stated.
“Changing course may not be impossible, but it’s going to be very challenging,” he said.
First and foremost in Grebien’s mind, because his thoughts are primarily on the future for the city’s young people, is where a new high school would go if not here, said Zelazo. There aren’t many available spots in the city that could hold it, he said, but they will hear Soloviev out.
Also a challenge, in addition to accounting for the costs already expended, is the cost of purchasing a property elsewhere, he said, and it’s not believed that any publicly owned parcels of that size exist.
Asked by The Breeze if the McCoy site could potentially support both a high school and rehabbed stadium, Zelazo said that “every option is on the table and being explored for the best of the city.”
The postponed McCoy’s Final Inning event and fireworks is still on the calendar for September, said Zelazo, but the planned auction of stadium memorabilia and other items will likely now need to be placed on hold.
“That could potentially get paused while this gets contemplated,” he said.
Many things have to break the right way for this project to move forward, he said, but whether the stadium site moves forward as a high school or the city gets both a high school somewhere else and the stadium maintained as a community asset and home for baseball, Pawtucket will win either way.
Soloviev was also positive last week about his tour, indicating multiple times that he would not be asking for public financing of this project and would be running it through a foundation.
Zelazo said there’s been “a lot of hit and miss stuff” related to fixing up the existing high schools, and the previous plan to upgrade both schools was rejected by the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Any plan going forward is going to require the involvement of all stakeholders, said Zelazo.
“That’s got to be honored and worked through,” he said. “If there is a way those two things can agree and line up, we’re open to that.”
A formal proposal will be needed so the City Council can determine if it’s willing to entertain negotiations, he said. Once a proposal is received from Soloviev, they can advance those conversations.
The entire process has some time, Zelazo noted, as the School Department was recently granted an extension for its phase two submission on the new high school until February. The extra months provide an opportunity to look around for some alternative locations for a high school and determine if this is the right move, he said.
School officials are set to vote on a design concept this week, and the preferred design, according to officials, places the unified high school on the northern part of the McCoy property and football and baseball fields to the south.
The Apex Department Store site is generally considered to be a non-starter for a high school due to the city’s investment of $20 million into purchasing it as a prime riverfront parcel, but the former Memorial Hospital site has also been mentioned as a possibility for a high school. Football and baseball fields wouldn’t fit there, but the city does have fields nearby that could be utilized.
Zelazo said officials are looking at the proposal from Soloviev with an open mind, encouraged by his interest and happy whenever someone wants to invest in Pawtucket.
“There are a lot of open questions at this point, and I think we owe it to the community and City Council to explore and flesh it out a little bit,” he said.
Any plan must balance the interests of local youth to win Grebien’s approval, he said, and then the process would go to the City Council and School Committee “if there’s meat on the bones to talk about.”
