PAWTUCKET – With the sun setting on McCoy Stadium, The Breeze asked local residents to share some of their favorite memories of McCoy Stadium and the Pawtucket Red Sox over the years.
Jane Larson said there were many memories, all good, at a stadium that was truly “the beating heart” of the area.
“You could hear it, the cheers of the fans or the crack of the bat all the way to Newport Avenue, and as a kid, I thought it was the lion roaring at Slater Park Zoo,” she said. “You saw it in the firework blossoms that lit the sky every Fourth of July (third), and in the Marlboro man who kept watch over the city each night.”
She recalled how her father would always tell them he had gone “junking” in the swamps that were there in the 1930s.
“We took him back for a birthday party at the tent years later and he loved it,” she said. “I danced on the field to ‘Proud Mary’ in 1980 at the Tolman/Saints game, and am still friends with fellow cheerleaders and the Tolman sax player.”
Her son pitched on the mound for Tolman in 2011-2012 several times, said Larson, and she also went to the second half of the longest game, but her favorite memory was in the late 1970s when Boston players came down to play the PawSox.
“I was in the 8th grade and had a crush on Carlton Fisk, but would have loved any player’s autograph,” she said. “Unfortunately, I got shoved to the back of the crowd and didn’t get one before the game. All my friends did. As we were leaving the stadium, my friend’s older sister Carolyn was driving us and there we saw him, a very drunk Spaceman Bill Lee, stumbling out of McCoy with a six-pack in his hand. We drove up to him and I got my autograph. He even put down the beer. Couldn’t read it, but what a thrill. I think I got the best autograph (and story) of the night.”
Larson said she wants to purchase memorabilia from the stadium to keep the memories going.
Thomas Cutes said the children who lived around McCoy helped operate the PawSox concession stand and clubhouse and worked as bat boys. He said his first job was at McCoy working for the city as a groundskeeper and on maintenance.
“I have many great memories of the old ballyard,” he said, including seeing many great games and future Hall of Fame players.
He recalled the 1970s times of transition when the team went bankrupt and then-Mayor Dennis Lynch helped save the club, working with Chet Nichols and Ben Mondor and a group formed to buy the farm team.
“The first time I met Ben and Mike Tamburro I was working on the field when they both came over to me and introduced themselves,” he said. “Ben remarked that all the previous owner left him was a couch and telephone.”
Never in his wildest dreams did he think that Mondor would save professional baseball operations for Pawtucket, said Cutes.
“Ben was a good marketer and understood that a family should be able to bring their kids to a game without breaking the bank,” he said, and Mondor also increased security and eliminated cheap beer nights.
“Fans were slowly coming back, as each night before games Ben would be in the parking lot out front greeting fans and many of these fans became his friends,” he said.
Cutes said summer nights at McCoy were not a job to him, but a connection to baseball and tradition.
John Gorman said he too remembers watching at McCoy when the PawSox were an AA team. He remembers how Carlton Fisk, who was touted as the next great Red Sox catcher, struck out and a fan yelled at him that he was a bum and would never make it to the majors.
“He was in town a few years ago to be inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame. When I was having my picture taken with him, I told him that story; he joked, ‘was it you?’” he said.
John Moran said he used to climb on the roof to collect baseballs to play with his friends in sandlot games.
“We also used to sneak in the storage area and climb on the rafters and jump off and land on the high jump mats that were stored below,” he said.
Moran said he remembers playing one game each year in the stadium during his school years.
“I grew up in that place,” he said.
Brian Kelly said McCoy Stadium was where he met his wife in 1978 while they were in high school. She was the “Programs, get your programs here” girl outside McCoy, he said, and he worked the concession stand.
“Our story together as a couple began one day when she switched to the concession stand and a classmate of mine dared me to kiss my now-wife,” he said. “We were closing the stand for the night. I was on the outside, she was on the inside. As she was pulling down the closure, I reached over to kiss her, July 31, 1978. I’ve remembered that date for the last 45 years.”
They started dating three weeks later on Aug. 21 when he asked her out on the tennis courts across the street at Jenks Junior High School, he said, and they were engaged four years later in 1982 and married in 1984.
“Two children and two grandchildren later, we are still happily married and just celebrated our 39th wedding anniversary, and next month will celebrate the 45th anniversary of our first kiss, then in August celebrate the 45th anniversary of beginning to date,” he said.
Jim Raftus said it was July 1, 1982 when he told his daughter, Katy, that they had to go to McCoy to see a game because two former major league rookies of the year, Mark Fidryich (Red Sox) and Dave Righetti (Yankees) were going to face each other in rehabilitation starts.
“She may not have understood the importance of that, but knew the urgency when I made us get there over an hour before game time,” he said. It was too late, he said, as the stadium was sold out.
“Disappointed but undaunted, we went back to our car, which was parked on a slight hill next to the ballpark,” he said. “We sat on the roof and could see about 50 percent of the field. What a treat watching minor league batters try to hit Fidryich and Righetti in the difficult light of dusk.”
For Susan Vadnais, her favorite memories revolve around sitting in the stadium on a hot night and listening to the sounds.
“The crack of the baseball and knowing it was a home run, the seventh-inning stretch, and just the fact that I could get home in five minutes after a game,” she said. “I am so happy I got to experience something like this.”
Brian Brown said he was overwhelmed with excitement in 1984 when his mom took him to see an exhibition game with the parent club.
“I was 10 years old and Dwight Evans was my favorite player for Boston, and he crushed a solo home run to lead off the game,” he said. “Boston built up a 4-0 lead, but the PawSox battled back and the game ended in a 4-4 tie. But seeing Dewey go deep to start the game was just one of my many thrills at McCoy Stadium, while I drank Coca-Cola from a 33-inning souvenir cup and enjoyed my strip of cheese-less pizza and a hot dog.”
Jim Sullivan said that as a 12-year-old walking around the stadium during a night game, he and his friends noticed a small trap door in the left-field fence.
“This door was apparently added to let dogs, cats, etc. out of the stadium. So boys being boys, we decided to crawl through the door to check out the game, and then proceeded to have a conversation with future Hall of Fame left fielder Jim Rice,” he said. “Understandably so, Mr. Rice was not in the mood to chat it up.”
Later on, Rice got called up to Boston and Sullivan worked at McCoy and worked the longest game with Lisa Jenard.
“As an employee, I have a memory of going to the box office to get my paycheck after working a game,” he said. “The box office was located next to the players’ clubhouse. When I opened the door to leave the clubhouse, all of these kids are waiting to get autographs from the players.”
He was approached and began signing baseballs.
“One of the players on the roster at that time was Marc Sullivan, so I made a point to scribble my first name and make my last name more legible,” he said.
Diane Rotondo said her great memories were from Saturday nights when her parents would say let’s go to a game.
“It would cost about $20 for all of us,” she said. “I loved sitting next to my dad, who would tell me all about the rules of baseball. On the third of July, we would sit on the grass and watch the fireworks. My whole family would have a party at my aunt and uncle’s house before we’d go to McCoy. I was so happy to be able to continue the tradition with my own family. I’ll miss the Pawtucket Red Sox terribly.”
