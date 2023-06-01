I’ve selected some books for a summer “beach reads” list. My choices are a mix of old and new favorites.
Be warned, beaches I prefer have some rough surf, which may occasionally bring in some seaweed. Enjoy.
“Himself” by Jess Kidd — Kidd’s debut novel introduces us to the author’s incredible skill at presenting both the mundane and fabulousness of life in rural Ireland during the 1970s.
A 26-year-old orphan seeking his heritage dances with locals and spirits in this quixotic quest to discover his roots.
“A Confederacy Of Dunces” by John Kennedy Toole — No author has brilliantly portrayed an eccentric character more entertainingly than Toole’s introduction of Ignatius J. Reilly.
“A green hunting cap squeezed the top of the fleshy balloon of a head. The green earflaps, full of large ears and uncut hair and the fine bristles that grew in the ears themselves, stuck out on either side like turn signals indicating two directions at once.
“Full, pursed lips protruded beneath the bushy black mustache and, at their corners, sank into little folds filled with disapproval and potato chip crumbs.”
“Bottom Of The 33rd” by Dan Barry — This retelling of the longest professional baseball game, played at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket in 1981, is much more than a sports book. The writing is superb. Barry describes the plight of an aging minor league pitcher,
“Time, once an ally, grows impatient and is clearing its throat.” That’s a sentence I wish I had written.
“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride — The setting is a declining Brooklyn public housing project in 1969 where the afros are big and the problems are bigger. As the neighborhood slides from having an inconvenient marijuana issue into the horrors of heroin, the mix of Blacks, Puerto Ricans, Italian dock hustlers and Caucasian policemen must find a way to persevere. This tale is told with empathy and sly humor. You will never forget “Sportcoat,” the principal character.
“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett — There is a huge difference between a haunted house and a house which haunts. Patchett’s novel brilliantly describes a family’s disintegration brought on by the tragic events in their Pennsylvania home. Patchett writes like a pointillist paints. Small dots of information evolve into a searing portrait.
“A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman — This debut novel published in 2014 announced the arrival of a rising star in the literary world. Backman’s skill and sensitivity makes readers care about a 59-year-old suicidal, crusty curmudgeon of a man. The author is a master of the difficult inner dialogue.
“Catch — 22’ by Joseph Heller — This is an anti-war classic. Heller’s circumlocutory dialogue is both vexing and hilarious. Doc Daneeka’s explanation of the Catch — 22 rule to Yossarian is head spinnigly absurd and tragic. Decades after its 1961 publication a reporter asked Heller why he had not written anything as good since then and the author replied, “Neither has anyone else.”
Have a great summer!
