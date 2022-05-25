GLOCESTER – The North Providence High baseball team is returning to the Division II playoffs, but in order to punch their tickets to the postseason, the Cougars needed to topple a team above them in the standings twice during a five-day stretch.
Facing 5th-place Ponaganset on Monday afternoon in their regular-season finale on the Chieftains’ campus, the Cougars broke open a close contest with a seven-run uprising in the top of the seventh inning and bused home with a satisfying 13-7 victory.
Freshman starting pitcher Vinny Pontarelli, who tossed a five-hit shutout last Thursday to lead the Cougars to an 8-0 win over the Chieftains, foiled Ponaganset again on the mound with six solid innings of work to pick up his fourth win of the season, but more importantly, help raise NP’s Division II-North record to 8-10.
“What a great job,” NP head coach Paul Rizzo said. “We’ve been through so much – no games on our home field, a five-game losing streak, a young team with growing pains. But this was our goal all year – to make it to the playoffs – and we did it, and I’m so proud of the kids.”
With the top seven teams in the North and South divisions receiving playoff berths, the Cougars are locked into seventh place. Mount Pleasant, which edged the Cougars last Friday night, 6-5, sewed up its berth with that win, and at 8-9 – with two victories over NP and two losses to Ponaganset (9-8-1) – is securely in sixth place.
The Cougars, who are expected to visit Johnston in their single-elimination playoff opener next week, collected 14 hits in Monday’s win, with none bigger than senior third baseman C.J. Almango’s three-run, inside-the-park home run down the right-field line in the seventh that gave NP firm control of the game.
The Cougars took a 3-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings of play, and after Ponaganset came back with two runs in the bottom of the third, NP responded with a three-run rally in the fourth. The Chieftains again crawled to within a run of NP by scoring three times in the fifth, but the Cougars put the game away in the final inning.
Almagno ended the day with three hits, as did junior catcher Mike Ficocelli, who also scored three runs, and freshman Ronnie Paux, who socked a two-run double. Junior Jatin Patel also went 2-for-3 with two walks and as many runs batted in, and collecting two RBIs apiece were juniors Ryan Pallotta and Nicandro Pistacchio.
In last Friday’s defeat to Mount Pleasant, the Cougars dropped their fourth one-run game of the year, but this may have been the most frustrating of the four. Three infield errors by NP led to four unearned runs by the Kilties, and the Cougars only collected six hits, with two of them hard-hit doubles to the fence by Ficocelli.
Freshman reliever Tony Abed, who was making just his second varsity appearance on the mound, entered the contest with NP down by a 5-1 score and pitched four solid innings of three-hit ball to keep the Cougars in the game. He struck out two batters and allowed no walks or earned runs.
The Kilties’ only two earned runs came in the top of the first on a two-run single to left by Edward Roquez. They then upped their lead to 3-0 in the second, and after NP got back a run on a two-out RBI double to center by sophomore Gianluca Albanese, the Kilties made it a 5-1 game in their half of the third.
In the home half of the fourth, the Cougars got back on the board when Paux led off with a line double over the left fielder’s head and scored on a base hit to right by Abed, but the Kilties got back their four-run lead in the sixth.
Down, but not out, the Cougars tried to get back into the game by putting their first three batters on base. Ficocelli dashed home on a wild pitch and Paux and Abed knocked in runs with groundouts to short, but that was all the offense they could produce.
Twenty-four hours earlier, the Cougars had blanked Ponaganset to snap a five-game losing streak, thanks to Pontarelli’s excellent complete-game outing that saw him strike out four batters and throw 98 pitches.
Offensively, Patel led the way by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and two runs scored. Paux added two hits and scored twice, and Almagno also joined the multiple-hit club.
