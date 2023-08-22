The players and coaches on the Smithfield Little League’s ages 11-12 all-star baseball team, which captured the Metro Regional championship last Friday night at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn. and is currently playing in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Penn., are, in front from left, Mason Dionne, Gavin Gibree, Franco Lema, Royce Aglione, Henry Begnoche, John Wozniak, Brady McShane, Connor Queenan, Brayden Castellone, Cameron Charlemagne, Connor Curtis, and Gavin Cadoret; in back, manager Eric Gibree and coaches Guytano Aglione and Steve Curtis.
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. -- The ride is sadly over, but oh what a ride it's been.
The Smithfield Little League's Major Division all-star baseball team saw one of the greatest runs in the Little League World Series by a team from Rhode Island come to an end on Tuesday night in its losers' bracket showdown against El Segundo, Calif.
The West Regional champions scored early and often and rode the dominant pitching of Louis Lappe to a 9-3 victory that ended Smithfield's memorable run that began in the District IV tournament, continued in the state and Metro Regional tourneys, and caught the attention and support of the entire region.
Smithfield, which ends its sensational summer with a 17-4 record, sent its ace pitcher, Connor Curtis, to the mound, but he endured a rough top of the first inning that saw El Segundo take advantage of two singles, two wild pitches, two passed balls, and a two-out infield error and turn that into a 2-0 lead.
Curtis only worked one more inning and allowed two unearned runs. Brayden Castellone then relieved him in the third, but didn't fare much better, as El Segundo increased its lead to 7-0.
When Brody Brooks belted a two-run homer to left field in the fifth to increase El Segundo's lead to 9-0, it appeared that Smithfield was on the verge of getting mercy-ruled.
But Gavin Gibree took the mound and blanked El Segundo in his 1 1/3 innings of relief, and Smithfield did everything it could to make the game interesting in its final swings.
With two outs and runners on first and second, Curtis drove in John Wozniak with a line double to right, and Castellone followed with a two-run triple that he drilled over the right fielder's head and drove in Connor Queenan and Curtis.
But the next batter was quickly erased, as was Smithfield's hopes of playing another night on the world's biggest Little League stage.
