The players and coaches on the Smithfield Little League’s ages 11-12 all-star baseball team, which captured the Metro Regional championship last Friday night at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn. and is currently playing in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Penn., are, in front from left, Mason Dionne, Gavin Gibree, Franco Lema, Royce Aglione, Henry Begnoche, John Wozniak, Brady McShane, Connor Queenan, Brayden Castellone, Cameron Charlemagne, Connor Curtis, and Gavin Cadoret; in back, manager Eric Gibree and coaches Guytano Aglione and Steve Curtis.

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. -- The ride is sadly over, but oh what a ride it's been.

The Smithfield Little League's Major Division all-star baseball team saw one of the greatest runs in the Little League World Series by a team from Rhode Island come to an end on Tuesday night in its losers' bracket showdown against El Segundo, Calif.

