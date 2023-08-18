WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The pitching for the Smithfield Little League's Major Division all-star baseball team was the complete opposite of game one and the bats were mostly silent in the 8-1 loss to Nolensville, Tenn., Friday afternoon.
Smithfield used four pitchers, who gave up a total of eight runs on 11 hits, three walks and a hit batter. Brayden Castellone started and was quickly pulled after facing six batters and giving up three runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
With two outs and a runner on first, Brady McShane relieved Castellone and hit his first batter. He got the next out to get out of the inning.
McShane pitched a scoreless second and after facing four batters in the third, including giving up a run, he was taken out having hit the 40-pitch mark.
The Smithfield team committed one error, in the third, as the left fielder lost the ball on a base hit, allowing a Tennessee runner to score, 4-0.
Gavin Gibree took over next and he gave up a run in the fourth, 5-0.
Smithfield's only offensive action came in the bottom of the fourth. Gavin Cadoret broke up a perfect game being pitched by Grayson May, with a single up the middle by the shortstop's dive. John Wozniak reached after getting hit by a pitch in the left. Connor Queenan hit a ball with a lot of English on it by the second baseman to allow Cadoret to score, 5-1.
Connor Curtis also added a base hit to give Smithfield three on the day.
Tennessee added another run in the fifth against Gibree before Mason Dionne took over to finish out the game. He was responsible for two more runs in the sixth, 8-1.
Smithfield will now have to fight from the losers' bracket, their next game being Sunday at 11 a.m.
