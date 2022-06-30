SMITHFIELD – With the summer temperatures rising last Saturday morning, the Smithfield Connie Mack baseball team broke out in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring three runs, and that helped the ballclub hold on for a 4-2 win over neighboring Scituate at Smithfield High.
“We got off to a slow start, but we got the bats going in the fourth,” Smithfield coach Chris Olean said. “We had really good days at the plate by (Bradyn) Shadoian and (Jordan) Hurst. Shadoian was just solid all day.”
Garrett Bolwell started on the hill for Scituate and did not give Smithfield a lot of wiggle room. He went three innings, giving up just one hit and one walk and striking out four batters.
But Smithfield, which was down by a 2-0 score, jumped on Scituate reliever Evan Gray, who replaced Bolwell on the hill in the fourth. With two outs and Shadoian on base with a fielder’s choice grounder, Nick Collins struck out swinging, but a passed ball on the third strike allowed Collins to reach base and Shadoian to advance to third.
Chris Lopez then singled home Shadoian, and Hurst followed with the game’s biggest hit, a two-run triple to right-center that gave Smithfield a 3-2 lead.
Smithfield added an insurance run in the sixth, as Shadoian walked, stole second, took third on an infield hit by Collins, and scored on a wild pitch.
Scituate took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first off Smithfield starting pitcher Paul Snowman, who worked the first three innings and struck out four batters. With two outs, Spencer DiGiulio singled to right, and after he stole second base, he raced home on an infield throwing error.
Scituate added to its lead in the third, as Tyler Mellor worked a leadoff walk, and after a strikeout, he stole second. He then scored easily on DiGiulio’s hard single to right.
Hurst took over on the mound for Snowman to start the fourth and went two scoreless innings to pick up the win. He gave up a hit and a walk and struck out four batters. Mike Sands pitched a scoreless sixth, while Collins closed it out in the seventh to earn a save.
“It was a good game,” added Scituate manager Anthony Parrillo, who also received a leadoff double to deep center in the first from Mellor, but he was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. “Both teams played well. The pitchers threw well and the kids had good at-bats on both sides.”
The victory improved Smithfield’s record to 2-1, with a game against the Cranston Bulldogs on tap for Wednesday night and another one against the Slocum Baseball Club on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Wickford’s Lischio Field. Under the tutelage of Smithfield High head coach Jim Connell Jr., Olean is finding his voice as a coach.
“I’ve enjoyed this very much,” Olean said about his opportunity to coach. “It’s fun because I played baseball with a bunch of these guys, so it’s nice to come back and coach them. They’re all good guys. They listen well and play hard.”
While Smithfield is made up of all Smithfield players, Scituate’s roster is a mix of Scituate and Ponaganset players, along with a Woonsocket player. Being summer, with a lot of different baseball leagues and everyday life off the field for the players, Parrillo said that they never know who will show up on any given day, so they’ll try to piece together a lineup before each game.
So far, Scituate is 1-2, with its win coming in its season opener on Monday, June 20, over Bishop Hendricken’s Flood Ford team, 6-2. Two nights later, Scituate suffered a 3-0 loss to Vogie with eight guys playing, but Parrillo said his team has been in every game.
“Wins and losses aside, I think the kids have been playing well,” noted Parrillo, whose team was scheduled to visit the La Salle Rams on Wednesday night and will host West Warwick on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Manning Field. “We’re just hoping to get enough guys at games and play extra baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.