Whenever I attend a baseball game, the nostalgia of the sport hits me like a 90 mph fastball hits a catcher’s mitt. It’s a feeling I’m sure many are familiar with.
I grew up apathetic to athletics in a family of sports enthusiasts, but I have the fondest childhood memories of going to McCoy Stadium with my mom, dad, and brother, Luke. At the time, tickets and food were so inexpensive that we were able to make going to PawSox games a regular occurrence.
To celebrate Luke’s July birthday, our friends and family would go to games together, sometimes occupying a whole row of seats.
I vividly recall my grandparents sharing a bag of heavily salted peanuts and my brother with chocolate ice cream all over his face, holding one of the small plastic helmets it was served in. To this day, I remember my Old Navy American flag T-shirt covered in little white patches of powdered sugar from eating an oversized doughboy, the treat I loved so much.
Honestly, I don’t even really like baseball, but I adore the atmosphere, especially that of a minor league game, where the stakes are lower and fans are significantly more relaxed. Sitting by the diamond on a sunny summer day savoring my favorite snacks and participating in the light-hearted fan fare is something I look forward to year after year.
Even though minor league baseball has left Pawtucket, I still enjoy attending WooSox games at Polar Park in Worcester. The experience is a bit more expensive, but it’s worth every penny, hearing the crack of the bat, smelling the freshly buttered popcorn and watching families create memories is priceless.
