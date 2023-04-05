SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island Land and Water Conservation Mini-Summit will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9 to 1 p.m., at The University of Rhode Island Center for Biotechnology and Life Sciences, 120 Flagg Road, Kingston Campus.
Grassroots conservation organizations play a central role in conserving Rhode Island’s water, open spaces, farms and forested open spaces, and scenic landscapes, states a news release. The Ocean State is fortunate to have over 45 land trusts, a dozen watershed organizations, numerous conservation commissions and URI-based education and outreach programs that rely on the expertise and passion of volunteer leaders. Since 2004, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the R.I. Land Trust Council have partnered to foster connections between these grassroots organizations at the annual R.I. Land and Water Conservation Summit.
The summit will be a half-day event, welcoming the URI Cooperative Extension program as an additional host. Join a keynote address from Ian McSweeney on Agrarian Commons – an innovative land-ownership model that challenges corporate and large-scale agriculture models, and offers a new, sustainable approach for the small farmer, according to event organizers. Sessions will also be offered on funding strategies for land conservation, water quality protection from an indigenous perspective, and community-based native plant gardening with opportunities to meet and network with others in the environmental community.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is $55/general admission with breakfast and coffee included. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. A pay-what-you-can option is also available. For details, visit www.landandwaterpartnership.org.
