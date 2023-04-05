SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island Land and Water Conservation Mini-Summit will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9 to 1 p.m., at The University of Rhode Island Center for Biotechnology and Life Sciences, 120 Flagg Road, Kingston Campus.

Grassroots conservation organizations play a central role in conserving Rhode Island’s water, open spaces, farms and forested open spaces, and scenic landscapes, states a news release. The Ocean State is fortunate to have over 45 land trusts, a dozen watershed organizations, numerous conservation commissions and URI-based education and outreach programs that rely on the expertise and passion of volunteer leaders. Since 2004, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the R.I. Land Trust Council have partnered to foster connections between these grassroots organizations at the annual R.I. Land and Water Conservation Summit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.