Valley Falls Pond water chestnut treatment

Valley Falls Pond, as seen from Temple Street, during a round of water chestnut treatment on Aug. 12.

 photo Courtesy of the

city of Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS – A five-year plan to remove water chestnuts and other invasive plants in the Blackstone River and Valley Falls Pond has begun.

Water chestnuts are an invasive plant species that grows from the bottom of the riverbed and can grow to reach the surface. Central Falls Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller said the thick growing plant clogs the river and pond. They have been a problem for years, he said, making it difficult for other plants and marine life to live and getting in the way of water recreation like fishing or boating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.