CENTRAL FALLS – A five-year plan to remove water chestnuts and other invasive plants in the Blackstone River and Valley Falls Pond has begun.
Water chestnuts are an invasive plant species that grows from the bottom of the riverbed and can grow to reach the surface. Central Falls Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller said the thick growing plant clogs the river and pond. They have been a problem for years, he said, making it difficult for other plants and marine life to live and getting in the way of water recreation like fishing or boating.
The city received a more than $60,000 grant to help fund a five-year treatment plan. Rep.Joshua Giraldo and Rep. James McLaughlin also sponsored a February resolution making an appropriation of $100,000 to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management “to fund and assist the city of Central Falls in implementing aerial spraying to inhibit the growth of water chestnuts along the Blackstone River.”
The RIDEM conducted a study to assess solutions for removing the water chestnuts. Deller said they are working with Water and Wetland, LLC. out of Gafton, Mass. to conduct a chemical treatment “that doesn’t affect the water, but kills the plants.”
The first rounds of treatment at Valley Falls Pond for water chestnuts, and other vegetation of Watermilfoil and Fanwort, were completed on Aug. 3 and Aug. 12.
“There’s whole plots of this stuff growing all over the place,” Deller said. “We’ve got to get it out, and we can’t spray the whole river so we’re going to come up with a plan for a combination of pulling the vegetation and spraying some major areas to clear it out and clean it up.”
Given the size of Valley Falls Pond, Deller said the chemical treatment was encouraged because engineers estimated it would take 60 days to just pull the plants. In the days after treatment, Deller said a large “die-off” of the invasive species vegetation covering the water surfaces was visible from the shore. Phase two, planned for 2023, will include multiple scheduled pulling of the invasive vegetation along the river.
