CUMBERLAND – The town was one of two in the state, along with Charlestown, without a tree warden as required by law, but that’s now changed, as officials last week approved the hiring of Mark Dew to oversee care and restoration of the local tree cover.
The Town Council at its meeting on Jan. 18 approved allowing Mayor Jeff Mutter to hire Dew for the on-call position, which Mutter funded in this year’s budget at $21,000.
Cumberland hasn’t met the standard of retaining a tree warden in a number of years, said Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens.
There are a number of situations over the past few years where officials have said that a tree warden could or should have been brought in before action was taken on trees.
Dew is a certified arborist and project manager with Davey Resource Group Inc. He began his career as a forester 15 years ago and was hired by DRG as an inventory arborist soon after. He currently serves as project manager on several projects, including the Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication Program in Worcester, Mass., part of a long-term multi-million-dollar project.
He also conducts tree assessments and manages tree planting projects for municipalities as well as public and private entities, which is what he’ll be tasked with in Cumberland.
Stevens said Dew will be able to jump in if needed with immediate attention. The town received a grant last year from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for planting of nearly 200 trees in Valley Falls and Lonsdale as the town looks to restore the once-vibrant tree cover toward the southern end of Cumberland for drainage and cooling benefits, and the town must match that grant at 25 percent, which is where the money for the arborist is coming from. Dew will not be an employee of the town, but a consultant for three years under the terms of the hire.
He’s allowed, said Stevens, to perform services in addition to scoping and specifying plantings and long-term planting plans. The money was funded in this year’s Planning Department budget.
Mayor Jeff Mutter told The Breeze a year ago that the addition of a tree warden to the budget was an overdue move for a town boasting some large-scale open space properties where tree maintenance often becomes an issue.
One area Dew will likely be called in on, if recent news is any indication, is when trees at Mercy Woods are recommended to be taken down due to infestation by the newly present and destructive emerald ash borer.
Dew, according to his credentials, has honed his skills in the scientific study of trees and is proficient in tree and shrub identification to the species level and also in assessing the risk posed by trees.
