PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced in a press release that it will begin treating pockets of spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation that have been found along Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield with insecticide, weather permitting, on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Applicators using backpack sprayers with wands will “contact spray” Bifenthrin, a United States Environmental Protection Agency-approved pesticide, directly on trees and bushes with substantial numbers of adult lanternflies, DEM said.

The press release said this kind of treatment kills the invasive pests on contact and has been used effectively in Pennsylvania and other mid-Atlantic states that have been threatened by SLF, which feeds on plant sap using a piercing mouthpart and targets an extremely broad range of agricultural crop and tree species. DEM announced Aug. 22 that it had found the state’s first SLF population along the Douglas Pike corridor and surrounding neighborhoods. The United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the detection. DEM scientists have spent the last three weeks surveying the area to gauge infestation levels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.