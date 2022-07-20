PAWTUCKET – Homegrown, a nursery that recently relocated to Pawtucket, boasts a large and unique collection of both rare and native outdoor flowering plants.
Owner Russell Stafford first opened Homegrown in Providence two years ago, but said his new location at 1 Alfred Stone Rd., in Pawtucket, offers ample outdoor garden space. On a nice, sunny day, he said, residents taking a walk by the Riverside Cemetery will stop in and smell the flowers.
True to the nursery’s name, Stafford said he grows perennial flowering plants from seed, and most of what he offers are plants that are native to Rhode Island.
“I’ve got a lot of stuff you won’t find elsewhere, and a lot of them are grown from Rhode Island seeds,” Stafford said.
Homegrown sells plants native to the state and surrounding region, and plants for all levels of gardeners. He has a variety of pollinator plants, like native mountain mint, or plants with sugary nectar, like the cardinal flower, which hummingbirds are drawn to. Other plants in the nursery include the royal catchfly, false sunflowers, and garden phlox.
Perennial plants, Stafford said, have more hearty roots and can persist through the cold of winter to return in the spring. Annuals may regrow through distributing seeds, he explained, but the roots do not persist as well.
While many homeowners and gardeners like to visit their favorite gardening store in the spring to spruce up their yards and flower beds, Stafford said the best time to plant perennials is actually in the fall. At this time of year, not only is the soil is still warm and weeds have slowed, but the flower wants to reach down with its roots to be established ahead of winter. By planting them in fall, the perennials are more hearty and likely to fill out even more come next spring.
Interested gardeners are encouraged to stop by to chat about all things plants, or to ask for advice on what plants might best suit their garden’s natural environment. Homegrown designs, installs, and organically maintains perennial and mixed borders that coexist harmoniously with their surroundings, both natural and domestic, to create a self-contained plant community of its own with native perennials.
Stafford described himself as a walking plant encyclopedia, and said he loves to search for new seeds to grow plants for the nursery.
“I get seeds from all over the world,” he said. “A lot of them are things that maybe 2 percent of people who are into plants would even know what they are, but they’re things I know are really cool.”
In addition to its main nursery, the store’s Homegrown title applies to a small collection of pottery and art pieces for sale by local creatives. The store also has a smaller collection of decorative interior houseplants.
Stafford’s interest in plants began in the mid-1980s, he said, when he got his own apartment in his 20s. He began gardening and quickly found he had a natural green thumb. He has worked in various botanical gardens, including the Fernwood Botanical Garden in Southwest Michigan and the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Boston.
Before he even opened a brick-and-mortar store, Stafford spent years growing and selling plants online as a part-time endeavor. As a side-job, he still sells rare and unique flower bulbs for enthusiasts online at odysseybulbs.com.
