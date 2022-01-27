BLACKSTONE, Mass. – Members of the Blackstone and Millville Garden Club want you to grow with them, regardless of who you are or where you’re planted.
Though there have been past iterations of the group, organizers Kate Donovan told The Breeze, “This is a new club. This isn’t just older people, and it’s not just floral arranging. This is the full spectrum.”
The “full spectrum” includes a community garden, student mentorship, senior center engagement, clean-ups, public education, and the opportunity to engage as much as one would like.
They welcome members from anywhere, not just the communities of Blackstone and Millville. According to Donovan, they have seen strong interest from students in the community looking for volunteer hours, where they also find mentorship around planting and growing.
“A lot of kids find that it’s very grounding for them," she said.
Students find something they can help with, whether or not it involves getting down in the dirt.
Their first public event will be a seed swap at the Blackstone Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone may bring any kind of seeds to exchange with others, and there will be bags and labeling supplies available for the swap. It will also feature a raffle, as well as a crop scientist to answer questions.
On March, 19, they’ll be kicking off the Millville Community Garden with a cleanup. This will include pulling weeds, laying compost, tending to perennials, “and maybe pulling up some carrots,” Donovan said.
Spring activities start in April with an Earth Day cleanup and a first planting of the season, where they’ll put down native seeds, pollinators, and other plants that don’t need to be as closely monitored.
May will mark the beginning of summer planting in the community garden, which donates its crop to the Blackstone/Millville Food Pantry at St. Paul Church in Blackstone. In June, the club hopes to engage with seniors in the community.
The Blackstone and Millville Garden Club meets once each month on the second Thursday, alternating between the two towns. The odd months are held at the Polish American Citizens Club, 6 Mill St., Blackstone, and the even months will be at the Chestnut Hill Community Center, Chestnut Hill Road, Millville, Mass.
Donovan estimates that there are currently 30 members and growing each day. Club dues are $35 annually, but anyone may join their active Facebook group. More information can be found at blackstonemillvillegarden.club.
“We’re old, we’re young, we’re men and women,” Donovan said. “We’re for everyone.”
