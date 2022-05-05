EAST GREENWICH – The Ocean State Orchid Society will hold its annual auction on Saturday, May 14. Preview time is 10:30 a.m., the auction begins at 11 a.m., Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail.
The auction will include the sale of imported orchids from Hawaii, orchid-related fashion accessories, and select tropical plants. Only cash or check will be accepted. Light refreshments and drinks to be offered.
Bring a box to carry your plants/goods. Free admission. For more information, email oceanstateorchidsociety@gmail.com.
