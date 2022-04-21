PAWTUCKET – So much of the company identity at Pawtucket-based Rhode Island Spirits can be found in foraging for fine ingredients, and co-owners Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde say plants in local areas provide a winning source of locally sourced items for their big and bold flavors.
As the calendar turns to spring, Plourde and Larson jump into action, catching some items, such as black walnuts for their popular Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka, before they become unusable.
Rhodium Forager’s Gin by Rhode Island Spirits recently won a San Francisco World Spirits Gold Medal, its first gold after Forager’s won silver from the American Distilling Institute and silver from American Craft Distilling Institute last year.
A unique botanical gin, Forager’s “features a range of ingredients foraged from the wild coasts and valleys of Rhode Island. Its herbaceous and floral notes stem from local fresh juniper from family farms, wild foraged elderberry from the Blackstone Valley, red clover and rose hips from the Rhode Island coasts and other fresh Rhode Island-grown botanicals.”
“We really wanted to capture the character of Rhode Island’s extraordinary farms and wild spaces to flavor a distinctive spirit. We get frequent praise from customers in the tasting room, and it’s exciting to see Forager’s gaining national recognition,” said Larson.
The same techniques they use to gather ingredients from the wild can be used by the average person, said Larson. Some people make a living harvesting items for restaurants, she said, including some with their favorite patches for gathering mushrooms.
Nuts in general are very easy to identify for the new forager who’s hoping to gather safe items, she said. She generally recommends that newcomers to the hobby stay way from red berries or mushrooms, as mistakes are easy to make.
The black walnuts used in their vodka are gathered along the streets of Pawtucket and East Providence, where they’re very common, said Larson. Bright green and large, she said, they’re the hardest nut to open, so staff finds immature ones that they can cut right through. The most common way to open mature nuts are to place them in the driveway and run over them a few times, she said.
Larson said hundreds of tiny white blossoms along shores in spring are a sure sign of elder plants and future elderberries, a plant that stands out for its heavy floral scent.
The R.I. Spirits staff picks fresh ground ivy, a sharp and spicy low-growing hardy plant that many people have in their yards if they don’t use weedkiller, for making vermouth for martinis. It’s an aromatic member of the mint family, and bees love it as much as humans do.
Angelica is a dramatic flower stalk that can shoot up to seven or eight feet high if it’s happy, but Plourde and Larson need the root for their gin recipes. It takes a couple of years for Angelica to get big enough for harvest, so they have a couple of friendly farmers who work well in advance to get them the roots they need.
Larson and Plourde are expecting a big year of sales, particularly as people look to get back out to their tasting room and they also expand what they do with their largest wholesaler orders ever. One of their favorite activities is playing around with different cocktail formulas and then working with local bars to suggest how they might best use their products.
“As long as everything is happy and healthy, it should be our strongest year in a very long time,” said Larson.
One product they’re planning to debut soon is a strawberry rhubarb gin.
Rhodium brand gins, vodkas and liqueurs feature fresh, farmed and foraged ingredients in each bottle. So much about the brand is about local ingredients and flavors that make them uniquely Rhode Island, said the owns.
The company is the brainchild and full time occupation of Plourde and Larson, who are the founders, owners, and distillers.
Rhode Island Spirits makes:
• Rhodium Classic Gin
• Rhodium Forager’s Gin
• Rhodium Classic Vodka
• Rhode Island Red Vodka
• Rhodium Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka
• Rhodium Limoncello
• And Rhodium Grapefruitcello
All of them are available statewide in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
“We believe in offering unique flavors and distinctive spirits. Our commitment to gluten-free, organic, and kosher products is rooted in a belief that everyone should be able to enjoy premium spirits that work with their needs,” say the owners in a statement. “We forage botanical ingredients and partner with local small farms because we value the uniqueness of Rhode Island and the Blackstone Valley. We seek to make spirits here that could be made nowhere else.”
