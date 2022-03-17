CUMBERLAND – Work to clear dozens of invasive Norway maple trees at Valley Falls Heritage Park has opened up a view of the Blackstone River and surrounding area that hasn’t been seen in decades.
“I’m just amazed,” said Director of Planning and Community Development Jonathan Stevens of efforts last week by Coventry-based Warwick Tree Service to make quick work of probably a third of the 55 or so trees that will end up being removed as part of an initiative to reclaim the park.
Overgrowth and heavy tree cover had largely cut off views of the park and river from Mill Street, particularly when leaves are on the trees, leading to deterioration of Valley Falls Heritage Park at the Central Falls line. Removing the trees is considered a first step in holding to a conservation and management plan that will allow residents to start enjoying the unique features of the facility again.
The Town Council last November approved a resolution allowing Mayor Jeff Mutter to sign a contract with Warwick Tree for up to $48,500 to remove the trees.
Norway maple is considered an invasive species because it is a non-native popular landscape tree that spreads into native woodlands. It beats out sugar maple trees because of its shade tolerance, reducing diversity of flowers below because of the thick shade.
Stevens noted how Warwick Tree personnel used a pair of $700,000 West German machines with telescoping hands that grabbed trunks with a grasping element and then used a saw right under the grasping element to cut where intended. In one continuous motion, they then lifted the trees into the air, all while leaving no residue behind.
Stevens said he believes there was some competition with a National Grid project for local police details, so not all of the work was completed last week.
One trunk to be removed is defined as a cluster of trunks coming out of one system. While most stumps will stay, any left from trees removed in the plateau island in the center of the park, a picnic area bordered by sluiceways, will be graded or removed.
Stevens said the Friends of the Blackstone will work with the town to take a slice from remaining trunks and have a professional certified herbicide applicator treat the surface so they don’t grow back. Through the management plan, the Friends of the Blackstone and the town will keep an eye out for any new shoots or trees.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management-approved plan calls for 24 native-species trees to be planted at the end of May, an expensive proposition but the right thing to do to restore the canopy for birds along the flyway, said Stevens.
He said the hope is that work this month will get the park back to the open look it had after renovations and improvements in the 1990s. Restoration of features within the park, including fences, benches, interpretive signs and others, will come later, he said, including removal of graffiti. Once people can see and appreciate the park for what it is, he said, it will be easier to invest greater care into it.
“This is pretty dramatic,” he said. “It’ll be a different perspective than what we’ve had for the past 20 years.”
Improvements at Valley Falls Heritage Park are part of a wider effort to create a greater sense of community life in the area of Broad Street, which is undergoing a massive reconstruction. The nearby former post office and grocery market next to Town Hall is proposed to be converted into a community center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.