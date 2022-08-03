CENTRAL FALLS – Starting today, the Valley Falls Pond on the Lincoln/Central Falls line will receive a treatment to control infestations of invasive weeds including water chestnuts, milfoil and fanwort.

According to a news release, the weed control treatment is specifically targeted for the weeds that infest the pond, and do not harm fish or other aquatic species. The treatment will be applied on Wednesday, August 3, weather permitting. A rain date would bump the application to August 5, with a second treatment on August 17. Water & Wetlands LLC has been contracted for the weed control, funded through state grant funding.

