CENTRAL FALLS – Starting today, the Valley Falls Pond on the Lincoln/Central Falls line will receive a treatment to control infestations of invasive weeds including water chestnuts, milfoil and fanwort.
According to a news release, the weed control treatment is specifically targeted for the weeds that infest the pond, and do not harm fish or other aquatic species. The treatment will be applied on Wednesday, August 3, weather permitting. A rain date would bump the application to August 5, with a second treatment on August 17. Water & Wetlands LLC has been contracted for the weed control, funded through state grant funding.
Signs will be posted with information about temporary water use restrictions. There will be no restriction for fishing and boating. During treatment, visitors should avoid impeding the applicator staff. Domestic pets should not be drinking from the water for at least three days following water treatment.
Weed infestation is a nuisance to anglers, boaters and swimmers, and can affect proper management of freshwater ponds for wildlife, stated the release. To help control the spread of invasive species, the use of external felt soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in Rhode Island is strictly prohibited. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply. The transport of any plant or plant part into or out of any Rhode Island waterbody on boats, vessels, other water conveyances, vehicles, trailers, fishing supplies, or any other equipment is also prohibited.
For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
