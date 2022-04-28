PAWTUCKET – Stuck inside with nowhere to go, many people (myself included) expanded their houseplant collection during the pandemic, carving-out small tropical oases in our living rooms.
In March of 2020 I started with a few succulents: an aloe vera I affectionately call “Allie” and a jade plant named, you guessed it, Jade. Two years later, it’s hard to imagine life before there was greenery in every room of the house.
I surmise I’m not alone. Besides brightening up a room, plants can offer a lot of benefits.
Like me, Jordan’s Jungle sales manager Bri Cato started to fall in love with houseplants while working from home during the pandemic.
The aptly-named Jungle is located in a historic former mill building at 545 Pawtucket Ave., Pawtucket. Its unassuming exterior doesn’t really prepare visitors for what’s inside: a massive tropical greenhouse chock-full of plant life (and even a parrot named Popeye).
For plant lovers, Jordan’s is a piece of paradise in Pawtucket, offering thousands of selections, from common houseplant favorites to rare and exotic collector plants.
Jordan Ford and Darin Wildenstein opened the Jungle as an online business before establishing their first brick-and-mortar operation in 2014. Since then, they’ve expanded their Pawtucket home to meet demand.
“We’ve been growing like plants do,” said Cato, who has been at the Jungle for two seasons now.. “Watching the amount of people who are now collectors adding to their collection and building their own jungle inside is quite amazing … seeing the trends happening and trying to keep up with them, too.”
The Jungle has 7,000 square feet of plant space and a 3,000-square-foot pottery room. Jordan’s recently added a “pet safe” room filled with plants that are non-toxic to our animal companions.
Knowledgeable staff are on-hand to help with plant selection, or to offer tips for ensuring your plant babies thrive. Essentially, Cato said the Jungle aims to be a one-stop-shop for all of your houseplant needs.
Can I really keep tropical plants alive in New England? “Absolutely,” Cato said, “... indoors.”
Most tropical houseplants don’t want the temperature to dip below 55 degrees.
Asked about the most common beginner mistakes, Cato said re-potting too early. Over or under-watering are other common mistakes, along with fertilizing plants during their dormant periods.
My grandmother thinks I have a green thumb, but I tell her I pad the flock — you’re going to lose some along the way.
How many plants is too many? “You can never have too many,” Cato said.
Plant superlatives at Jordan’s Jungle
• Easiest indoor plant(s) for a beginner: The Zanibar Gem, or ZZ plant.
“You can put it in a closet for a month with no light or water and it will survive,” Cato said.
• A snake plant is another great option, since it can grow in low light or full sun.
• Most finicky: The ficus benjamina, or weeping fig tree. Cato said people should expect it to have a bit of a panic attack, dropping its leaves when you take it home or move it.
• Most popular right now: String plants. String of pearls, string of dolphins, string of bananas, string of hearts, string of pickles and string of nickles — all of the string plants. Also: monsteras are another favorite right now.
• Pet safe plant(s): Check out the pet safe room at Jordan’s to find the right fit for you. For beginners, Cato recommends the Guatemalan stump palm, also called a ponytail palm.
• An under-rated gem: The Chinese evergreen, or Aglaonema. “The leaves look almost painted on,” Cato said.
• Rarest, or most unique at the Jungle: There’s an entire rare plant wall at the Jungle, but Cato said the most rare is probably the Monstera Thai constellation.
