WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Broadcast Technology on Main Street has provided control room props for various shows through the years, said museum volunteer Tom Sprague, most recently for the hit show on HBO Max, “Julia.” The show is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show.
“It turns out that one of the people responsible for set decoration grew up in Woonsocket. So he knew about us, and he’s been doing this for 30 years. He has many motion picture credits under his belt,” said Sprague.
The Museum of Broadcast Technology is dedicated to the restoration of early TV cameras, videotape systems, and related technologies. The museum’s collection reflects the broadcasting and tele-production industries from their early days throughout the decades. The museum also offers technical expertise, laboratory resources and services dedicated to the careful restoration of precious, historic early films and video recordings.
“A lot of people who visit the museum are folks who have been in the broadcasting industry, therefore they kind of know what they’re seeing,” said Sprague.
“So with the museum of a fairly, you know, narrow interest, on the other hand, we’ve had people come from Europe,” he added.
According to Sprague, the production finished the second season about a week ago after shooting for four months. Some of the episodes were filmed in a truck terminal just north of Gillette Stadium, owned by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Other episodes have been filmed in different locations, including Paris.
Truckloads of props are on their way back to the museum and should be arriving any day now, said Sprague.
“They built all of the interiors of all of the sets for this show, which would include Julia Child’s entire house, and all the offices and studios of WGBH television around 1962, those are built as sets,” said Sprague.
“The thing that was most fascinating to me is that they built a kitchen in France from 1962,” he added.
Sprague says the museum has also provided props for recent productions such Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody” and “The Boston Strangler.” They’ve also been involved with “Chappaquiddick” and the popular movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” with Tom Hanks.
“This is the one we happen to be involved in right now. We’ve been involved in many others over the course of time,” he added.
Sprague says that as of right now, the museum is open for appointments only. With two floors of video and technology props, and only a couple of volunteers, more often than not volunteers aren’t available to be there. Those who want to visit can email maindesk@wmbt.org.
