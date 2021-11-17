NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library is hosting the following programs:
• Local Author Series Story Time, this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. The program is geared toward families with younger children. Local author Corey Ann Abreau will read “ABC Affirmations,” chat with the children, and there will be a craft project. Also available will be books to purchase and have signed by the author. Each participant will receive a raffle entry to win a basket full of local goodies each time they participate in the program. Registration is required.
• Zentangle and Paint, on Monday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. Get creative with doodling “tangles” in a leaf shape and water color pencils. Registration is required. Sign up online or call 401-353-5600, ext. 2.
The library will have a change of hours this Friday, Nov. 19. Open hours will be from noon to 5 pm. To better serve the community with excellent service, staff will be attending a workshop.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for children, teens and adults available, visit www.nprovlib.org.
