Diamond Hill Park pond

A rendering for how the pond at Diamond Hill Park is intended to look in the future.

CUMBERLAND – The final phase of a multi-part improvement project at Diamond Hill Park will see the park’s man-made pond improved into an attractive centerpiece.

Mayor Jeff Mutter told the Town Council at its Oct. 19 meeting that the plan is to always have water in the pond that has traditionally dried up multiple times per year, keeping water moving in the process.

