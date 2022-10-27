CUMBERLAND – The final phase of a multi-part improvement project at Diamond Hill Park will see the park’s man-made pond improved into an attractive centerpiece.
Mayor Jeff Mutter told the Town Council at its Oct. 19 meeting that the plan is to always have water in the pond that has traditionally dried up multiple times per year, keeping water moving in the process.
“We’re going to make sure there’s water in that pond all the time, and it’s not going to run dry as has been the case,” said the mayor.
This will be the water feature it was always intended to be, he added, nicely fitting the vision of the park as a place for people to get away from the noise of life.
The council approved spending up to $244,000 with Tower Construction for Diamond Hill Park Pond improvements and creation of a reflection pond, including installation of a fountain and aeration systems, the removal and replacement of stop logs at two existing sluiceways, installation of a trash rack at an existing flow control structure, removal of existing timber and concrete walkways, and installation of new timber and concrete walkways with steel railings.
Tower Construction was the preferred low responsible bidder out of four companies to submit bids.
Brian Mahoney, of Pare Engineering of Lincoln, the company guiding ongoing improvements at the park, said construction should start by mid-November and is set to be complete no later than June 30 of next year. He said they requested additional documentation from Tower Construction, and they expect to receive that in a timely manner.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked if the new equipment at the pond will be able to be controlled remotely, and Mahoney said no, it will have to be done on site through two control systems. He said there will be adequate training and a manual given to town staff.
Asked for the source of funding, Mutter said it’s coming from a $300,000 legislative grant acquired in 2019, spearheaded by Rep. Alex Marszalkowski and Sen. Ryan Pearson. Councilor Scott Schmitt indicated surprise that the grant hasn’t been spent yet. Mutter then said some of the money has been spent, but it sometimes takes time for projects to become reality.
