NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pre-bid meeting on the proposed Tri County Animal Shelter on Smithfield Road last week drew representatives from some 15 companies, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, a pleasantly surprising number with bids due next week.
Bids will be received on March 10 and opened at 11 a.m. that day.
The town combined site work and construction into one bid, meaning the awarded bidder will take this project to completion. Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli will oversee the project.
Lombardi theorized that there was such strong interest from companies, including one the town has worked with before in Ahlborg Construction, because this isn’t a super expensive project, at about $1.5 million to $1.6 million.
Several subcontractors also met with town officials to go over specifications of the project, giving them a leg up with the contractors they’ll likely work with and a better handle on the numbers before bids are submitted, said Lombardi.
Town officials expect to have construction of the new shelter, replacing the old and dilapidated one previously torn down, started by April. Years of delays in getting the project done have frustrated a number of animal rights activists and residents.
The project, when complete, is expected to house animal control operations from the three communities of North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield, which are all temporarily sharing a shelter in Smithfield in the interim.
