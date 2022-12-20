CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board on Dec. 13 approved a detailed preliminary plan for solar carports at the Berkeley Business Center on Martin Street, leaving only final details to be approved before construction can move ahead.

Board members commended attorney Scott Partington and developer Jason Macari and his team for a clear and clean proposal. Partington said a lot of time and effort went into it.

