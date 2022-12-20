CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board on Dec. 13 approved a detailed preliminary plan for solar carports at the Berkeley Business Center on Martin Street, leaving only final details to be approved before construction can move ahead.
Board members commended attorney Scott Partington and developer Jason Macari and his team for a clear and clean proposal. Partington said a lot of time and effort went into it.
The board had approved a master plan for the carports in June with some conditions, and all were satisfied, according to planners. The developer had to go to the Zoning Board to seek and earn variances on carport height, side yard setbacks, and roof coverage.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said there was some concern about removing a row of mature trees, but he and his staff concluded that they don’t have the authority to prohibit them from being removed. The developer’s proposal for substantial new trees on the east side of the mill, more than required, and fewer than required on the west side, is satisfactory. Solar projects by their nature need adequate sunlight, he noted.
Stevens said this is a clean application with no concerns. This is a project on a narrow historic site, the former Berkeley Mill that’s good for the economy and town tax base.
The building covers 2.2 acres, while solar will increase coverage to nearly three acres of 5.6 total acres of land that can’t have trees, so the developer did a good job of incorporating tree cover, he said.
Partington said that without the town’s overlay district for the mill and investment for the project, it would have remained an eyesore and a liability.
In another matter on Dec. 13, the Planning Board approved a continuance to early next year for a three-story self-storage facility proposed in the industrial park off Diamond Hill Road and Route 295. Residential abutters had previously protested the development, and Partington, also representing that project, said they’re working with designers to try to come up with a new plan that’s acceptable to neighbors, though he’s not confident that they will be able to satisfy them. “Good, bad or indifferent,” said Partington, he is encouraging a meeting between the developer and neighbors outside of the Planning Board setting.
The board also voted affirmatively on a continuance for an application seeking a positive recommendation to the Town Council to rezone the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home property on Mendon Road from R-1 residential to C-1 commercial, as well as development plan review approval to construct a crematorium.
Partington, also the attorney on that project, said there’s been some back and forth with the Planning Department, and he appreciates the effort to try to reach some kind of an agreement on the project, including trying to reach a settlement on some items they disagree about.
The matter was pushed back to Jan. 9 after the applicant sought a continuance.
The board also approved an expansion plan at the Polyrack property in Highland Corporate Park. The applicant requested combining and approval of master and preliminary plans to build a warehouse addition to the existing building.
Partington, also representing the applicant on that project, said plans going back to when the office building was approved in 2007 were to create a one-story concrete block warehouse in the rear as phase two. It will only impact the removal of trees where the addition is going, and those will be replaced elsewhere, he said.
Steven Cabral, of Crossman Engineering, said the design in 2007 was done knowing they would need an 11,500-square-foot warehouse, but the developer wasn’t prepared to build at the time. All infrastructure and roadways were done with the intention of eventually expanding, and more than enough parking was incorporated.
Scott Gibbs, who oversaw planning of the corporate park, made sure that each lot could be developed without installing its own stormwater management system, with no on-site retention or filtration pond, said Cabral. As different parcels were developed, that meant no need to go to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for permitting.
The seven trees impacted were originally planted as a temporary shield, said Cabral, who called this “one of the easiest engineering projects we’ve ever been involved with,” with the entire lot pre-engineered for drainage and utilities.
