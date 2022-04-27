NORTH PROVIDENCE – After a split Planning Board vote more than a year ago granted conceptual master plan approval to a proposal for 24 condo units on Marconi Street in the neighborhood behind Lowe’s home improvement store, developer Armand Cortellesso is back with a more specific preliminary plan.
Cortellesso withdrew a 30-unit version of the controversial project back in 2019.
After master plan approval was delayed at the urging of Mayor Charles Lombardi and others in February 2020, Cortellesso returned a month later with no new information and won a 4-2 vote of approval.
On May 11, in a 6 p.m. meeting at Town Hall, a public hearing will be held on the preliminary plan from Cortellesso and Country View Holding for the 24-unit condo development at 41 Marconi St.
The Planning Board last month rejected another condo project from Cortellesso, planned for Mainella Street in the neighborhood behind Stop & Shop, with some members citing concerns about maintaining the character of the single-family neighborhood and the limited land space available for the project.
Marconi Street is a dead-end street running from Douglas Avenue back toward Mineral Spring Avenue. It runs parallel with Rockwell Street, the street running along the back property line of Lowe’s.
Town Planner Brent Wiegand told The Breeze this week that he was getting up to speed on the specifics of the preliminary plan proposal, which he said connects two dead-end streets. He said master plan proceedings were some of the first he sat in on as planner, but former Planner David Westcott was the one who oversaw them.
Neighbors previously cited concerns related to potential flooding, traffic and noise from the new condos on Marconi Street. Though multifamily housing is allowed in this residential general zone, they say the new buildings will have a significant detrimental impact on the area.
