CENTRAL FALLS – With support from various funding sources, Central Falls has begun work renovating a community garden and expanding green space on Phillips Street near the city’s high school.

According to Zuleyma Gomez, chief of staff for Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls received multiple donations and grants for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Cox Communications, a $5,000 donation from Builders Surplus and a $75,000 Lowe’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant, for a total of $109,000 in funding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.