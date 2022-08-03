CENTRAL FALLS – With support from various funding sources, Central Falls has begun work renovating a community garden and expanding green space on Phillips Street near the city’s high school.
According to Zuleyma Gomez, chief of staff for Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls received multiple donations and grants for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Cox Communications, a $5,000 donation from Builders Surplus and a $75,000 Lowe’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant, for a total of $109,000 in funding.
The city has partnered with Groundworks Rhode Island to design and lead the renovation of the community garden and green space at 26 Phillips St. Last week, volunteers, city employees and members of Groundworks Rhode Island took apart the old garden beds and removed excessive weed growth along the perimeter of the garden. New trees will also be planted for added shade and scenery. Renovation of the community garden is expected to be complete by November.
“My focus has been, since I’ve come into office, quality of life, just making sure that the city is clean, that the city is safe, and that they have these spaces where they can come and enjoy,” Rivera told The Breeze while visiting volunteers at the garden on July 24.
Jacqueline Hall, special projects coordinator with Groundworks, designed the final garden plan. According to Hall, one side of the garden will feature a plaza area “kind of like a hardscape patio, with tables, a shade structure, and some chess tables.” There will be an open-lawn area, in addition to planted garden beds. Also included in the plans for the renovated garden is an outdoor classroom with a circular seating area for a local science teacher.
Gomez said the city was excited to have the boost of cleaned green space. The garden has been used by Central Falls High School science teacher Kerri Valentine to teach students to grow tomatoes and other garden vegetables. With the renovations planned, students this year planted their tomatoes in pots out of the ground so they could be transplanted into the new garden once complete.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gomez said, they realized how great the need for additional green space within the one-square-mile city was. Assistant Director of Planning and Economic Development Jim Vandermillen said the city purchased the lot at 26 Phillips St., which was previously used unofficially as a community garden, in 2020.
Rivera said she hoped the new, official community garden will stay well-maintained, providing space “where residents can come and enjoy their time.” In addition to passive recreation space, the garden may help provide an added level of food security for neighborhood residents.
Gomez said the city last year surveyed residents in the area of the garden to ask what they would like to see in plans to renovate the garden. Highlights included the outdoor classroom, inclusion of a water spigot for gardening, improved lighting, and the chess tables which Vandermillen said is intended to encourage multi-generational interaction between residents.
“Central Falls faces many challenges, and one of those challenges is we don’t have a lot of green space,” Rivera said. “... We could have easily said we wanted to build a house here because housing is an issue, but no, because we need more green space in the city, too, so I’m focusing on other areas for housing.”
