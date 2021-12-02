LINCOLN — There’s no place like Hearthside for the holidays.
Even on the coldest of winter nights, a sense of warmth and welcoming can be found inside the historic Federal-style mansion, where the halls are decked.
During Hearthside’s Old-Fashioned Christmas calendar of events, the exterior and each of the 10 rooms in the circa-1810 home on Great Road is meticulously decorated by a team of dedicated volunteers belonging to the Friends of Hearthside.
“People always say: I love the feeling in this house … it’s so warm and welcoming,” said Friends of Hearthside President Kathy Hartley. “... combine that feeling with the nostalgic charm of the Old Fashioned Christmas event and it’s very special.”
During December, visitors step into the past as they cross over the threshold of the Victorian mansion. The stunning display features several Christmas trees (there’s at least one in every room, and Hartley encourages guests to see how many they can count.) A warm glow emits from the fireplaces and lighted garland that adorns the mantles, while festive music plays and the aroma of fresh-baked treats envelopes the home.
Volunteers, dressed in festive period attire, help tell the story of Hearthside and the families who called it home from 1810 to the 1960s. Holiday traditions from each era of the home’s history will be featured, from Victorian-era dolls and children’s toys, to vintage glass ornaments made by the former Coby Company of Lonsdale.
The tours are mostly self-guided, but there are two guided candlelight tours scheduled for the week after Christmas.
Santa is set to make a return appearance to his workshop in Hearthside’s attic during the Old-Fashioned Christmas event.
Starting Thanksgiving weekend, Santa’s helpers at Hearthside put a mailbox outside to begin collecting letters to the North Pole. If any local children are unable to share their Christmas wishes with Santa in person this year, they’re encouraged to leave a phone number with their letter so that Father Christmas might give them a personal call.
In addition, the one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse at Chase Farm Park is scheduled to open on two occasions, where students rehearse songs and poetry for the school’s annual holiday performance for the community, as was done in 1871 when Lincoln was incorporated as a town.
Photos are encouraged, and Hartley said there’s countless opportunities for the perfect holiday card snapshot during your visit. While learning about past Christmas traditions, she said many guests leave feeling inspired for their own holiday decorating.
The home has been featured in two books on holiday decorating, including “Christmas at Historic Houses” and “Delicious Christmas Decorations at Historic Houses.”
“People get so excited about this event, and we were so limited last year. We’re excited to welcome people back to experience Christmas the way it should be. It’s really a wonderful exhibit.”
Here is the breakdown of events:
The Old-Fashioned Christmas, featuring self-guided tours and visits with Santa Claus: Saturdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, and Sundays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Schoolhouse: Sundays, Dec. 5 and Dec 12 at noon and 12:45 p.m.
Home for the Holidays Candlelight Tours, featuring 90-minute guided tours every half-hour (advance tickets only): Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the final tour at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at hearthsidehouse.org. For more information, call 401-726-0597.
