PAWTUCKET – Elected city officials, firefighters and neighbors gathered last Friday, June 17, for a groundbreaking ceremony at Pawtucket Fire Station 1 on West Avenue as the city formally announced plans to renovate the neighborhood station.
The station at 394 West Ave. will be renovated by D.F. Pray General Contractors and will be the home of Engine 1 once completed, supporting response in this area and city as a whole. According to officials, the $5 million project is funded through building bonds and other sources.
Station 1 was originally built in 1912. After more than 100 years in service, it closed in 2017 due to levels of mold that posed a dangerous impact on the health of firefighters. According to Acting Fire Chief Scott Murray, it was the first station in the city to receive a motorized fire engine while still having a horse-drawn hose wagon. The Pawtucket Fire Department, he said, still has possession of log books that note when hay was delivered and when members exercised the horses.
During last Friday’s groundbreaking, Mayor Donald Grebien, Murray and developers from D.F. Pray said the renovation of Fire Station 1 will take roughly two years. The renovations will construct a new garage bay, and the station will house a ladder truck, rescue truck, and a fire engine.
“This facility was one that was neglected over the years – there was a lack of investment that was put into this,” Grebien said Friday.
Previous plans to absorb Station 1 into a shared public safety complex for the Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket Fire Department, and the Pawtucket Emergency Management Agency were scrapped last year after city officials and their consultants could not find a suitable site on the west side. Ultimately, they agreed that a site along Armistice Boulevard on the east side of the Blackstone River was a better location for the complex. The shared public safety complex, city officials said, would include fire and police administrative offices, dispatch centers, exercise areas, dorms, administrative and storage areas, and municipal court.
“There’s many reasons why it’s important to open this station, first, it’s about protecting the citizens of Pawtucket,” Chief Murray said.
He said the address on West Avenue is a strategic location for servicing the city, noting the importance of quick response times. Pawtucket Fire Department’s Engine 1 is currently housed at Station 3, adding critical minutes to the response time to the wood-frame neighborhood around West Avenue. Murray, Pawtucket City Councilor and Property Committee Chairperson Michael Araujo and others at last Friday’s groundbreaking said the response time for this neighborhood , where there were multiple house fires within the last six months, will improve when the station is once again operable.
“... In the fire service, response times are critical,” Murray said. “Structure fires double every minute. People not breathing only have minutes. As you can see, this is one of our most densely populated areas of the city with old, three-story wooden structures. It is imperative we respond as fast as we can to these calls…”
Arajuo said he was excited to see the station return after five years of closure. He used to live in the neighborhood in the 90s, and recalled a time when neighbors were able to walk to the station for supplies delivered by the National Guard during a water emergency.
“There’s something special about having a neighborhood fire station…” Araujo said.
Murray said the neighborhood station has doors that open right up to the sidewalk. Families and young children can walk by all day, and have the chance to meet their local firefighters.
“They know we’re here, they feel safe knowing we’re here…,” Murray said.
Officials said back in 2018 that they hadn’t seen a noticeable reduction in response times after the indefinite closure of the station. Firefighters said at the time that they weren’t digging their heels in about getting back into the station because they knew the extend of the mold and other issues there and didn’t want to get sick.
