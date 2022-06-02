LINCOLN – It’s full steam ahead for the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center, with a recently hired design/build team presenting preliminary plans to the LHS Renovation Committee last week.
Ahlborg Construction and RGB Architects shared various options for the Physical Education Center, or PEC, on May 25.
“The box,” as they call it, or rectangular footprint of the building, measures about 21,000 square feet; to be located in the field that abuts Route 116/George Washington Highway.
Early plans call for a freestanding building, sitting roughly 60 feet from the southern face of the high school near the existing gym.
After surveying the field, civil engineer Joe Casali recommended they rotate the existing track and field throwing cage 15 degrees to the left.
Right now, he said, the school’s record throw would be 252 feet. The current orientation of the throwing cage leaves only 21 feet between a record throw and the PEC. By rotating the cage, he said, they could get about 83 feet.
“I think there’s room to co-exist and have the complex there … to have record-breaking throwers without damage to the building,” Casali said.
Town Administrator Phil Gould asked whether the throwing area would be impacted during construction. Other than moving the cage, Casali said 83 feet should be enough room for construction crews to operate.
He said there would continue to be access to the main gym during construction.
Preliminary floor plans for the PEC show two multi-purpose courts including high school regulation-sized basketball courts, a three-lane perimeter practice track and sprint area, a small storage area, locker rooms and bathrooms.
LHS Principal Rob Mezzanotte said he was concerned that the design would not meet the school’s existing storage needs for physical education, noting there’s a “shelf life” on the space they’re currently using within the school.
The committee considered whether to connect “the box” to the gymnasium, either by a bridge extending over the driveway, via an actual hallway, or not at all. There was discussion over whether the connector should be considered as part of the PEC project, or later as a separate capital project.
Ultimately, the committee agreed that “the box” is in the right place, but that they need more storage and more information about the connector.
They asked the design/build team to come back with a revised plan showing storage extending the full length of the proposed building, and another showing storage on the other side of the building.
They also agreed to get prices on connector options. Regardless of whether they move forward with a bridge or a foyer, the committee mostly agreed that the connector would need to be considered as a separate project in the future.
