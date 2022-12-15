Members of the committee planning a new event center at Diamond Hill Park, along with staff from Saccoccio and Associates and town officials, gather around the latest rendering for the planned facility, which is part of a broader improvement plan being implemented at the park.
Members of the committee planning a new event center at Diamond Hill Park, along with staff from Saccoccio and Associates and town officials, gather around the latest rendering for the planned facility, which is part of a broader improvement plan being implemented at the park.
A rendering shows the configuration of the new event center at Diamond Hill Park. At top right are a potential splash pad and playground.
CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people.
Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept 4” of the options for the new facility to replace the old ski lodge at the park, with changes incorporating comments from members.
It will include the main event hall, offices for town staff with newly increased square footage to accommodate the request of Parks and Recreation staff, green space and a walking path overlooking the rest of the park where the current lot separates the ski lodge from the grass, outdoor covered patio area, and a separate potential playground and splash pad with their own parking area.
Modeled after North Providence’s Meehan Overlook, the rentable event center will easily fit 14 tables of eight seats apiece, or 216 people, with the ability to tighten that up, said Angela Weldon of Saccoccio & Associates Architects, putting the facility between the 200 and 225 the town was hoping for.
With a dance floor and other amenities, the banquet facility would comfortably accommodate about 175 or fewer people.
For comparison, the current ski lodge covers about 4,900 square feet with a capacity of 158 people in its main room.
Existing entrances and exits would still be used, but committee members last week, at Chairperson Len Bradley’s suggestion, discussed making the main entrance two-way to avoid a potential traffic issue during busy times.
Another key point of discussion was on what type of kitchen to install, whether that be a basic warming kitchen, a catering kitchen, or a full kitchen. Members ended up deciding, again at Bradley’s suggestion, to leave a full-scale kitchen on the table, which they said can be cut out at a later date if there are budget concerns.
Mark Saccoccio of Saccoccio and Associates suggested a full kitchen with a hood, saying it would add versatility and likely never happen if it’s not implemented right at the start. Committee members learned that Roger Williams Park started with a simple warming kitchen at its own facility, but it was then converted into a full kitchen.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley said the town has one chance to get this right, and he too would be in favor of a full kitchen similar to what was done at the Senior Center.
Bradley noted that the theme they’re going for is for integration between indoor and outdoor areas, confirming that larger functions could be accommodated if exterior tents are used.
Also a significant topic of conversation at last Thursday’s meeting was the revised plan to have three gender-neutral restrooms accessible from the outside, in addition to interior restrooms.
Alan Neville, chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said it’s important from the commission’s perspective to have these restrooms available to users of the park. The single-use restrooms would likely be accessible from sunrise to sunset each day, and locked on a timer.
Resident Deborah Vine-Smith later questioned whether anyone will still use the 24-hour compostable toilet across the parking lot once these restrooms are available.
Public Works Director Joe Duarte noted a connection between kitchen and restroom options, mentioning how during events at his church, Our Lady of Fatima in Cumberland, the “bathrooms pay the price” due to not having commercial-grade sinks, as people end up taking pots and pans into the restroom and clogging up the toilets with soup and meatballs, creating a mess in the process.
Bradley emphasized that food waste going down the drain isn’t an option here, as the building is on a septic system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.